Five Eagles Selected To 2020 Pro Bowl

Among the selections were five Eagles: defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, center Jason Kelce, guard Brandon Brooks, tight end Zach Ertz and long snapper Rick Lovato.

On Tuesday night, the NFL announced their 2020 Pro Bowl rosters and, despite a poor season, the Eagles are still well represented.

The lone defensive player selected was Fletcher Cox.

Cox continues to be great, but has certainly had a bit of a down year. Cox has faced a lot of double teams with Malik Jackson gone and Hassan Ridgeway also hitting IR just as he seemed to be hitting his stride.

While he has still been rather effective in the run game, he has not been able to get home as often in the passing game with what figure to be his lowest marks since 2014 in both QB hits and sacks.

The Eagles will hope to improve his battery mates in 2020 to allow him to get free more often.

This is his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl.

One of the special teamers, long-snapper Rick Lovato is in his fifth season in the league (third full season) and must be very excited to have been selected as it marks the first honor or award the Eagle has received in the NFL.

Ertz is the only skill position player from the Eagles roster.

He is up to 84 receptions, 888 yards and six touchdowns on the season and this is his third consecutive Pro Bowl.

Jason Kelce, a center that is perhaps building a resume that will be evaluated by Hall of Fame voters following his retirement, has anchored the Eagles offensive line and has not missed an offensive snap this season.

This is just the third Pro Bowl Selection for Kelce, but he is the poster child for how arbitrary the Pro Bowl can be as he was not selected to the Pro Bowl in either of the past two seasons - one season where Pro Football Focus ranked him as the top offensive lineman in the league and another where he was rated as the top center.

He is again the top rated center this season.

Kelce has been short changed for much of his career with these types of recognitions, so it is always good to see him actually receive these accolades.

Finally, right guard Brandon Brooks, Pro Football Focus' top rated guard, receives his third consecutive selection.

After never being selected in his first four seasons with the Texans, his time with the Eagles has now yielded just one season in which he has not been selected to the event.

Brooks, as has been well documented, has done this on the heels of an Achilles injury that left him unable to walk on his own in the second round of the playoffs last season.

Notably absent from the selections is right tackle Lane Johnson, who had been selected to the last two events along with his running mate Brooks.

Howie Roseman has actually signed three of the five selections to extensions since the end of last season, including Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks and Rick Lovato.

Also interesting is that three of their Pro Bowlers are from an offensive unit that has had just three complete games on the season.

The Eagles, however, would prefer not to be at the Pro Bowl in favor of prepping for a trip to the Super Bowl, however unlikely that might seem.