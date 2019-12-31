Boston Scott Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
12/31/2019
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Boston Scott saw his stock rise last weekend as he powered the Eagles into the playoffs.
He was the team's leading receiver with 84 yards on just four receptionsand the leading rusher with 54 yards.
Scott also had three touchdown runs.
On Tuesday morning, the NFL announced that Boston Scott has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
Congratulations to @BostonScott2, named NFC Offensive Player of the Week!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/DuVTFiLrIh— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 31, 2019
Offensive Players of the Week (Week 17):— NFL (@NFL) December 31, 2019
AFC: @Titans RB @KingHenry_2
NFC: @Eagles RB @BostonScott2
(by @Headshoulders) pic.twitter.com/mlEN95WQCv
Scott was originally signed to the Eagles active roster during their playoff run in 2018, but was signed to the practice squad following roster cuts at the start of this season.
He was brought up in following Corey Clement's placement on injured reserve, but barely saw any action until week fourteen.
Since becoming a vital part of this offense, Scott has added 151 rushing yards with four touchdowns and 199 receiving yards.
With Jordan Howard not fully back from his injury and Miles Sanders out of the game, Boston Scott became the Eagles only running back and their workhorse and he was able to put the team on his shoulders.
In no small part due to Scott, the Eagles will play the Seahawks this Sunday in the Wild Card round in Philadelphia.
