Breaking Down Potential Trade Targets For The Sixers

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Staff Writer

Trade season in the NBA is upon us. We are almost a third of the way through the regular season and teams are looking at ways to bolster their roster. The Sixers are one of those teams that will be in the mix to add some talent to their roster. They will most likely be in the market for a guard to come off the bench, and possibly a stretch four. Here are five potential players that the Sixers could target in a trade this season.

Davis Bertans - F, Washington Wizards

The first player is someone that is most likely to be moved as the Wizards are still in a rebuild, and Bertans will become a free agent at the end of this season. One concern might be that his good play to start the year could make a large pool of teams that will look to acquire him.

Bertans would be a good fit on the Sixers roster. This team has had some trouble with consistent shooting from deep and Bertans could fix that. Right now he is shooting an amazing 46.2% from three on the year. Another thing that makes him a good fit is his deal. Bertans is only owed seven million dollars this season, which is something the Sixers could match salaries with rather easily.

Bogdan Bogdanovic - G, Sacramento Kings

Bogdanovic is one of the key names in the trade market this season. He will become a restricted free agent at the end of this season and the Kings will most likely not match a qualifying offer for him. With that being said, it makes it likely that the team will look to get a return for him instead of losing him to free agency.

This could be a great move for the Sixers. Bogdanovic would provide the bench scoring and shooting that the team needs. Right now on the year he is averaging 14.6 PPG on just above 40% shooting from three. He is also averaging 3.9 assists per game, so he could run the offense when Ben Simmons is off the floor. Trading for Bogdanovic at the right price would make the Sixers deeper, and a more serious threat to compete for the NBA championship this season.

Josh Hart - G/F, New Orleans Pelicans

Hart is a very interesting prospect. The Sixers could match salaries with him easily as he is only owed 1.9 million dollars this season, and he still has two seasons left on his contract. Which would not only make him an asset for this year, but for multiple seasons.

Adding Hart would add another shooter to this bench that can come on and help spread the floor. On the year he is a slightly above average three point shooter at 37.9%. Not to mention he has ties to the city of Philadelphia as he spent his college career with Villanova. If New Orleans is willing to part ways with Hart, the Sixers could be a good landing spot for him.

Jordan Clarkson - G, Cleveland Cavaliers

Clarkson makes this list because he has a set of skills that could benefit the Sixers, but landing a deal for him is unlikely. The 13 million dollars that he is owed this year is going to be tough to match for the Sixers with what they have to offer.

Trading for Clarkson would bolster the Sixers’ bench unit. He is a combo guard that can facilitate and create his own shots. Not to mention he is a guard that could share the court with Ben Simmons rather easily.

Langston Galloway - G, Detroit Pistons

The last target is another player with ties to the city. Galloway spent his college career with Saint Joseph’s University where he would wind up becoming the leading scorer in school history.

Galloway is another cheap shooter that this team could add at the deadline. Right now he is scoring 11.6 PPG and shooting a very solid 41.3% from deep, and his 7.3 million dollars owed makes it very easy to match salaries with the Pistons to acquire him. Galloway is another guard that could come in and share the court with Ben Simmons as a floor spacer, and could facilitate as the primary ball handler in small samples.