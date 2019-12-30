Carson Wentz, Boston Scott Are Headed To The Postseason

By Victor Williams, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Carson Wentz has been on a mission to knock down each and every narrative against him this season. He can now check off the last one as he leads a depleted Eagles team into his first career playoff appearance. Tune in as Victor Williams & Ryan Rothstein of 97.3 ESPN celebrate the Eagles victory over the Giants, getting into the postseason despite the injuries, assess the heroics of Carson Wentz, Boston Scott & much more!

The Philly Special Podcast Merch: dsgntree.com/phillyspecialpodcast *Promo Code "HOLIDAYS" for 20% off your order*

#FlyEaglesFly | #PhilaUnite | SportsTalkPhilly.com

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @ThePhillyPod!