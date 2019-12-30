Carson Wentz, Boston Scott Are Headed To The Postseason

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
12/30/2019

By Victor Williams, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Carson Wentz has been on a mission to knock down each and every narrative against him this season. He can now check off the last one as he leads a depleted Eagles team into his first career playoff appearance. Tune in as Victor Williams & Ryan Rothstein of 97.3 ESPN celebrate the Eagles victory over the Giants, getting into the postseason despite the injuries, assess the heroics of Carson Wentz, Boston Scott & much more!

 

