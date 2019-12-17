Carson Wentz, Greg Ward Keep Eagles Postseason Hopes Alive

By Victor Williams, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Carson Wentz is putting the team on his back when it matters most. Putting together comeback drives in back to back weeks, he is displaying the leadership that many people called into question. Tune in as Victor Williams & Ryan Rothstein of 97.3 ESPN breakdown Sunday's game as Carson is clutch yet again, Miles Sanders shows out & Greg Ward keeps the Eagles postseason hopes alive with his first career touchdown.

The Philly Special Podcast Merch: dsgntree.com/phillyspecialpodcast *Promo Code "HOLIDAYS" for 20% off your order*

#FlyEaglesFly | #PhilaUnite | SportsTalkPhilly.com

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @ThePhillyPod!