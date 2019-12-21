Darren Sproles Announces He Will Retire At Season's End

In 2014 and 2015, he led the league in return yards and in return touchdowns with two touchdowns in each season.

Between 2014 and 2016, Sproles made three consecutive Pro Bowls with the Birds as the most electrifying returner in the league.

Darren Sproles was an excellent pickup for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Over those same three seasons, Sproles had 2,286 yards from scrimmage for Philadelphia.

His 2017 season saw him suffer a severe injury and hit IR. Over the next two seasons, the Eagles tried to bring Sproles back, but he missed more time than he played.

On Saturday, Sproles announced in a column that he would be retiring at the end of the 2019 season.

Sproles leaves the game having just passed legend Tim Brown for fifth place on the All-Time, All-Purpose yardage leaderboard.