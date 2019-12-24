Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Eagles Add Two Pass Catchers To Active Roster, Place Ronald Darby On IR

Eagles Add WR River Cracraft To Practice Squad

12/24/2019
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

With the recent promotion of Deontay Burnett from the practice squad, the Eagles had an opening there.

The team has announced the signing of River Cracraft to fill that spot.

Cracraft is a Washington State product who suffered a knee injury in his senior season, leading to his being unable to participate in the combine and pre-draft workouts.

He has spent his career between the Broncos practice squad and active roster.

In eight games with the Broncos last season, he made just one reception for 44 yards on two targets.

That was in just 27 offensive snaps, however.

He also returned punts and kicks, returning three kicks for 43 yards and 12 punts for 40 yards.

Posted by on 12/24/2019 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman

