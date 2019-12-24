Eagles Add WR River Cracraft To Practice Squad

Roster Move: #Eagles have signed WR River Cracraft to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/zH743plEv3

The team has announced the signing of River Cracraft to fill that spot.

With the recent promotion of Deontay Burnett from the practice squad, the Eagles had an opening there.

Cracraft is a Washington State product who suffered a knee injury in his senior season, leading to his being unable to participate in the combine and pre-draft workouts.

He has spent his career between the Broncos practice squad and active roster.

In eight games with the Broncos last season, he made just one reception for 44 yards on two targets.

That was in just 27 offensive snaps, however.

He also returned punts and kicks, returning three kicks for 43 yards and 12 punts for 40 yards.