Eagles-Giants Game Flexed To Afternoon Slate

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

With week 16 of the NFL season coming to an end, the NFL has flexed the games with playoff implications that could affect each other to the afternoon slate.

Our Week 17 matchup against the Giants has been flexed to a 4:25 ET kickoff.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Qz3R6ak5ID — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 23, 2019

As an effect of the Eagles topping the Cowboys in week 16, the Eagles control their own destiny, but the Cowboys are still in the hunt.

The Cowboys and Redskins match-up has also been moved.