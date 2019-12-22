Eagles-Giants Game Flexed To Afternoon Slate
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
With week 16 of the NFL season coming to an end, the NFL has flexed the games with playoff implications that could affect each other to the afternoon slate.
Our Week 17 matchup against the Giants has been flexed to a 4:25 ET kickoff.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Qz3R6ak5ID— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 23, 2019
As an effect of the Eagles topping the Cowboys in week 16, the Eagles control their own destiny, but the Cowboys are still in the hunt.
The Cowboys and Redskins match-up has also been moved.
The NFL makes these moves each season to ensure that all games are competitive and no team has an advantage.
In this case, were the Cowboys to play early and lose to Washington, the Eagles could rest their starters in preparation for a playoff run.
Were the cases reversed, the Eagles could beat the Giants early and the Cowboys would have no reason to play their starters with no motivation to win. In fact, teams could consider losing to improve their draft position.
Comments
