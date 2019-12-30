Eagles Lose Brandon Brooks, Daeshon Hall For Playoff Run

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
12/30/2019
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The injury updates given on Monday following the Eagles clinching the NFC East Championship were not very positive.

While the Eagles avoided one blow with Miles Sanders being labeled as day to day and Lane Johnson expected to practice, they lost two more players in their hunt to become the champions of the East.

Right guard Brandon Brooks and defensive end Daeshon Hall will be out for the remainder of the season.

Brooks is obviously the big loss here as he is the top guard and overall offensive lineman in the league this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Fresh off an Achilles tear in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, Brooks was selected to the Pro Bowl and was on his way to both the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award and an All-Pro selection.

He played enough that he could still earn both of those honors.

Brooks suffered a dislocated shoulder against the Giants on a point after attempt that sent his helmet flying off. He will require surgery to repair the injury.

The Eagles opted to play Matt Pryor in his stead and he performed exceptionally well against the Giants. How he would perform in the playoffs is still unknown as he has appeared in only two other games outside of special teams.

If Lane Johnson returns, the Eagles could also chose to play Big V at right guard. There may be some competition in practice.

As for Hall, the preseason standout had played just 39 defensive snaps prior to his play late in the Giants game once the Eagles were well ahead. Though it was not reported during the game, Hall apparently suffered an ACL injury during the game.

Reports are now that the injury occurred on the final play of the game.

The tear could mean he misses time in 2020.

He could be replaced by 2019 fourth-round pick and former Penn Stater Shareef Miller, who has been active for just one game so far this season.

If the Eagles feel confident in him, they could also make Genard Avery the fifth defensive end.

Both players are likely to be added to IR to create two open roster spots.

On the practice squad, center Keegan Render is the only offensive lineman, though the Eagles have held Nate Herbig on the roster all season long and have Sue Opeta on the 53-man roster already.

As for the defensive line, tackle Albert Huggins is the only player remaining on the practice squad.

Also an option is tight end Alex Ellis, who was on the 53-man roster at the start of the season and can contribute on special teams.

