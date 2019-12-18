Eagles Sign 2019 Draft Pick To Practice Squad
12/18/2019
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Following the placement of linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill on injured reserve and the subsequent promotion of Bruce Hector to the active roster, the Eagles had an opening on the practice squad.
They have filled that opening with a 2019 sixth-round pick.
Roster Move: #Eagles have signed LB Deshaun Davis to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/gImH85N2FY— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 18, 2019
Davis was selected by the Bengals in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. It is possible that he could have been selected higher, but his final season at Auburn saw him suffer an ACL injury.
Davis figures to be a strong run defender and a heavy hitter, but is not known for his quickness, so he does not figure to be a player who can contribute to pass protection.
As such, the likely ceiling for Davis is as a rotational player.
Davis was cut by the Bengals during their final roster cuts and spent just two days with the Jaguars practice squad.
