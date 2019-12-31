Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
10 Worst Phillies Moments of the Decade
Flyers Allow 4 Goals in 1st, Fall to Kings

Eagles Sign Running Back Ahead of First Playoff Game

12/31/2019
Embed from Getty Images

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles learned of the loss of two more of their players for the remainder of the season on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Eagles found a player to utilize one of those spots by signing running back Elijah Holyfield.

Holyfield takes Daeshon Hall's spot on the 53-man roster as the Eagles officially placed the defensive end on injured reserve.

The Eagles do have Shareef Milleron the roster alerdy to take over as the fifth DE.

As for Holyfield, the Georgia product had 1018 in 2018 and averaged 6.4 yards per carry before declaring for the draft following his junior year in 2018.

Holyfield went undrafted and signed with the Carolina Panthers, where he spent all of training camp. He spent the entire 2019 season on the Panthers practice squad.

In the 2019 preseason, he had 79 rushing yards and one touchdown with a 4.15 yards per carry average. He also added 24 yards and a touchdown on six receptions.

Elijah is the son of heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.

Holyfield is a big back who has more of a tough running style and doesn't particularly have a lot of speed. He could provide a back-up option for the Eagles should the team receive bad news on Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders that would make one or both unavailable.

Posted by on 12/31/2019 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)