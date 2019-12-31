Eagles Sign Running Back Ahead of First Playoff Game

Roster Move: #Eagles have signed RB Elijah Holyfield and placed DE Daeshon Hall on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/wlVFFUB6ao

On Tuesday, the Eagles found a player to utilize one of those spots by signing running back Elijah Holyfield.

The Eagles learned of the loss of two more of their players for the remainder of the season on Monday.

Holyfield takes Daeshon Hall's spot on the 53-man roster as the Eagles officially placed the defensive end on injured reserve.

The Eagles do have Shareef Milleron the roster alerdy to take over as the fifth DE.

As for Holyfield, the Georgia product had 1018 in 2018 and averaged 6.4 yards per carry before declaring for the draft following his junior year in 2018.

Holyfield went undrafted and signed with the Carolina Panthers, where he spent all of training camp. He spent the entire 2019 season on the Panthers practice squad.

In the 2019 preseason, he had 79 rushing yards and one touchdown with a 4.15 yards per carry average. He also added 24 yards and a touchdown on six receptions.

Elijah is the son of heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.

Holyfield is a big back who has more of a tough running style and doesn't particularly have a lot of speed. He could provide a back-up option for the Eagles should the team receive bad news on Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders that would make one or both unavailable.