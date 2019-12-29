Flyers 4-Game Winning Snapped in Blowout Loss to Sharks

Two Sharks scored their first NHL goal and Timo Meier posted his first career hat trick as the Sharks rolled to a 6-1 win over the Flyers.

The San Jose Sharks had entered Saturday's game against the Flyers having lost four straight games, including a 3-2 overtime defeat on Friday, and had losses in 10 of the 11 games they had played in December. They certainly took out any frustrations they were experiencing on the Flyers on Saturday night.

The Flyers came out slow to start the game and the Sharks were able to take advantage of an odd-man rush to get the first goal of the game. Mario Ferraro finished off a two-on-one for his first NHL goal to make it 1-0.

That was the only of the opening period, but the Flyers were fortunate to come out of the period without a greater deficit. There were several turnovers that led to quality chances. Shots were 7-5 San Jose through one period.

The Sharks padded the lead early in the second, getting a goal on a breakaway from Joel Kellman for his first NHL goal to make it 2-0 at 2:39. Meier scored on a deflection at 9:21 to make it 3-0.

The Flyers had a late power play to try to get on the board and could not score. They drew another penalty in the final seconds of the period, but faced an uphill climb entering the third. Shots through two periods were 18-13 San Jose.

The Flyers were able to take advantage of the early power play, getting a goal from Ivan Provorov on a shot from the point to cut the lead down to two just 51 seconds into the period. Just 45 seconds later, Meier scored his second of the game on a two-on-one off a nice pass from Evander Kane to build the lead back up to three.

In the final 10 minutes of the period, the Sharks put a cap on their first victory in five games. Meier completed the hat trick on another nice feed from Kane at 12:52 to make it 5-1, then Patrick Marleau scored on a rebound to make it 6-1 with 2:40 to play to cap the scoring.

Carter Hart took the loss in goal, making 23 saves on 29 shots. Martin Jones made 26 saves on 27 shots in the win.

In addition to Meier's hat trick, Barclay Goodrow had three assists in the win. Kane and Ferraro each had two-point games.

The Flyers get right back on the ice on Sunday night against the Anaheim Ducks at 8:30 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Flyers 0 0 1 1 Sharks 1 2 3 6

Scoring Summary

1st Period

SJ Mario Ferraro (1) (Barclay Goodrow) 9:15

2nd Period

SJ Joel Kellman (1) (Radim Simek, Ferraro) 2:39

SJ Timo Meier (12) (Brent Burns, Brendan Dillon) 9:21

3rd Period

PHI Ivan Provorov (9) PP (Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny) 0:51

SJ Meier (13) (Evander Kane, Goodrow) 1:36

SJ Meier (14) (Kane, Goodrow) 12:52

SJ Patrick Marleau (7) (Marcus Sorensen, Joe Thornton) 17:20

Game Statistics