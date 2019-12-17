Flyers-Ducks: Game 34 Preview
12/17/2019
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The recent three-game road trip was as difficult as it gets for the Flyers. On the ice, they suffered three straight regulation losses, just the second time this season that has happened. Off the ice, the team is dealing with a number of injuries and received devastating news about one of their brothers.
Home ice has been a welcome place for the Flyers. They have a 10-2-4 record on home ice and three of the next four games will be there, allowing them a chance to put an end to the losing streak and return to the win column.
They get their first chance at that on Tuesday night when they face the Anaheim Ducks, a team that has struggled on the road to a 5-8-3 record.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Anaheim Ducks
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Travis Konecny
|30
|11
|17
|28
|Ryan Getzlaf
|33
|10
|15
|25
|Sean Couturier
|33
|8
|16
|24
|Rickard Rakell
|33
|9
|15
|24
|Jake Voracek
|33
|6
|16
|22
|Jakob Silfverberg
|33
|12
|11
|23
|Claude Giroux
|33
|10
|12
|22
|Cam Fowler
|33
|6
|10
|16
|Ivan Provorov
|33
|7
|13
|20
|Adam Henrique
|33
|9
|7
|16
|Player to Watch
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|67 Rickard Rakell
|Last 5 Games: 2 G, 3 A, 5 P, -1
|Last 5 Games: 1 G, 4 A, 5 P, +1
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|79 Carter Hart
|36 John Gibson
|22 GP, 10-7-3, 2.47 GAA, .906 SV%
|25 GP, 10-13-2, 2.79 GAA, .910 SV%
Carter Hart ended up seeing action in both games of the back-to-back over the weekend. He allowed three goals on 27 shots in the loss in Minnesota, then came on in relief of Brian Elliott on Sunday for the third period, making six saves on seven shots. He'll be back between the pipes for Tuesday's game.
It's been a roller coaster of results for John Gibson. He won his last start, making 29 saves on 32 shots against the Rangers. Before that, he allowed two goals on 27 shots and took the loss against the Kings. Gibson also lost five of six starts from Nov. 21 to Dec. 8.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Injuries: Scott Laughton (groin, day-to-day), Tyler Pitlick (concussion, out indefinitely), Michael Raffl (broken finger, out 4 weeks from Dec. 3), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)
Scratches: Phil Myers (healthy), Joel Farabee (suspension)
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|11 Travis Konecny
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|13 Kevin Hayes
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|72 David Kase
|48 Morgan Frost
|93 Jake Voracek
|10 Andy Andreoff
|24 Mikhail Vorobyev
|44 Chris Stewart
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|61 Justin Braun
|8 Robert Hagg
|53 Shayne Gostisbehere
|Goalie
|79 Carter Hart
|37 Brian Elliott
Lineup Notes
Travis Konecny makes his return to the lineup after missing three games with a concussion. Joel Farabee will join the list of scratches as he serves the first game of a three-game suspension on Tuesday. The team also called up Andy Andreoff and sent down Carsen Twarynski. Andreoff will skate on the fourth line.
Tyler Pitlick also practiced, but will miss Tuesday's game as he deals with a concussion. Michael Raffl also joined the team for practice, but remains out recovering from a broken finger. He is eligible to come off LTIR on Saturday, but will also remain out until after the holiday break. Scott Laughton was placed on IR and will be out until after the holiday break.
Ducks Projected Lineup
Injuries: Patrick Eaves, Ryan Kesler, Nick Ritchie
Scratches: Sam Carrick, Korbinian Holzer, Jacob Larsson
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|29 Devin Shore
|15 Ryan Getzlaf
|25 Ondrej Kase
|67 Rickard Rakell
|14 Adam Henrique
|33 Jakob Silfverberg
|53 Maxime Comtois
|34 Sam Steel
|61 Troy Terry
|20 Nicolas Deslauriers
|38 Derek Grant
|24 Carter Rowney
|Defense
|47 Hampus Lindholm
|42 Josh Manson
|4 Cam Fowler
|46 Erik Gudbranson
|76 Josh Mahura
|44 Michael Del Zotto
|Goalie
|36 John Gibson
|30 Ryan Miller
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (17th), Ducks (28th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (8th), Ducks (T-22nd)
- Recent History vs. Ducks
- Oct. 30, 2018 - Flyers 3, Ducks 2 (at ANA)
- Feb. 9, 2019 - Flyers 6, Ducks 2 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Ducks
- Sean Couturier - 12 GP, 6 G, 7 A, 13 P
- Claude Giroux - 17 GP, 2 G, 14 A, 16 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 12 GP, 0 G, 9 A, 9 P
- Jake Voracek - 24 GP, 6 G, 10 A, 16 P
- Carter Hart - 1 GP, 1-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .938 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Shayne Gostisbehere needs two points to reach 200 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.