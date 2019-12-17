Flyers-Ducks: Game 34 Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
12/17/2019

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The recent three-game road trip was as difficult as it gets for the Flyers. On the ice, they suffered three straight regulation losses, just the second time this season that has happened. Off the ice, the team is dealing with a number of injuries and received devastating news about one of their brothers.

Home ice has been a welcome place for the Flyers. They have a 10-2-4 record on home ice and three of the next four games will be there, allowing them a chance to put an end to the losing streak and return to the win column.

They get their first chance at that on Tuesday night when they face the Anaheim Ducks, a team that has struggled on the road to a 5-8-3 record.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Anaheim Ducks GP G A P
Travis Konecny 30 11 17 28 Ryan Getzlaf 33 10 15 25
Sean Couturier 33 8 16 24 Rickard Rakell 33 9 15 24
Jake Voracek 33 6 16 22 Jakob Silfverberg 33 12 11 23
Claude Giroux 33 10 12 22 Cam Fowler 33 6 10 16
Ivan Provorov  33 7 13 20 Adam Henrique 33 9 7 16
 
Player to Watch
25 James van Riemsdyk 67 Rickard Rakell
Last 5 Games: 2 G, 3 A, 5 P, -1 Last 5 Games: 1 G, 4 A, 5 P, +1
 
If there was one positive from the road trip, it was James van Riemsdyk picking up goals in back-to-back games. The veteran forward will be leaned on for ice time and production with so many players out of the lineup. If JVR is starting to heat up, it would be perfect timing for the Flyers.
 
Rickard Rakell is coming off a three-point game against the Rangers, all assists. He has just one goal in the last nine games, but has six assists in that time.
 
Projected Goalie Matchup
79 Carter Hart 36 John Gibson
22 GP, 10-7-3, 2.47 GAA, .906 SV% 25 GP, 10-13-2, 2.79 GAA, .910 SV%

Carter Hart ended up seeing action in both games of the back-to-back over the weekend. He allowed three goals on 27 shots in the loss in Minnesota, then came on in relief of Brian Elliott on Sunday for the third period, making six saves on seven shots. He'll be back between the pipes for Tuesday's game.

It's been a roller coaster of results for John Gibson. He won his last start, making 29 saves on 32 shots against the Rangers. Before that, he allowed two goals on 27 shots and took the loss against the Kings. Gibson also lost five of six starts from Nov. 21 to Dec. 8.

Flyers Projected Lineup

Injuries: Scott Laughton (groin, day-to-day), Tyler Pitlick (concussion, out indefinitely), Michael Raffl (broken finger, out 4 weeks from Dec. 3), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)

Scratches: Phil Myers (healthy), Joel Farabee (suspension)

Left Wing Center Right Wing
28 Claude Giroux 14 Sean Couturier 11 Travis Konecny
25 James van Riemsdyk 13 Kevin Hayes 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
72 David Kase 48 Morgan Frost 93 Jake Voracek
10 Andy Andreoff 24 Mikhail Vorobyev 44 Chris Stewart
Defense    
9 Ivan Provorov 15 Matt Niskanen  
6 Travis Sanheim 61 Justin Braun  
8 Robert Hagg 53 Shayne Gostisbehere  
Goalie    
79 Carter Hart 37 Brian Elliott  

Lineup Notes

Travis Konecny makes his return to the lineup after missing three games with a concussion. Joel Farabee will join the list of scratches as he serves the first game of a three-game suspension on Tuesday. The team also called up Andy Andreoff and sent down Carsen Twarynski. Andreoff will skate on the fourth line.

Tyler Pitlick also practiced, but will miss Tuesday's game as he deals with a concussion. Michael Raffl also joined the team for practice, but remains out recovering from a broken finger. He is eligible to come off LTIR on Saturday, but will also remain out until after the holiday break. Scott Laughton was placed on IR and will be out until after the holiday break.

Ducks Projected Lineup

Injuries: Patrick Eaves, Ryan Kesler, Nick Ritchie

Scratches: Sam Carrick, Korbinian Holzer, Jacob Larsson

Left Wing Center Right Wing
29 Devin Shore 15 Ryan Getzlaf 25 Ondrej Kase
67 Rickard Rakell 14 Adam Henrique 33 Jakob Silfverberg
53 Maxime Comtois 34 Sam Steel 61 Troy Terry
20 Nicolas Deslauriers 38 Derek Grant 24 Carter Rowney
Defense    
47 Hampus Lindholm 42 Josh Manson  
4 Cam Fowler 46 Erik Gudbranson  
76 Josh Mahura 44 Michael Del Zotto  
Goalie    
36 John Gibson 30 Ryan Miller  

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (17th), Ducks (28th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (8th), Ducks (T-22nd)
  • Recent History vs. Ducks
    • Oct. 30, 2018 - Flyers 3, Ducks 2 (at ANA)
    • Feb. 9, 2019 - Flyers 6, Ducks 2 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Ducks
    • Sean Couturier - 12 GP, 6 G, 7 A, 13 P
    • Claude Giroux - 17 GP, 2 G, 14 A, 16 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 12 GP, 0 G, 9 A, 9 P
    • Jake Voracek - 24 GP, 6 G, 10 A, 16 P
    • Carter Hart - 1 GP, 1-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .938 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Shayne Gostisbehere needs two points to reach 200 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN

