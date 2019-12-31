Flyers-Kings: Game 40 Preview

The final opponent for the Flyers in the calendar year is the Los Angeles Kings , who enter with the lowest point total in the Western Conference and losses in four of their last five games.

Just one game remains in the year 2019 for the Flyers and it comes as the midpoint of their West coast trip. The Flyers will play the third game of a six-game road trip, the first five of which take place out west.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Los Angeles Kings GP G A P Travis Konecny 36 11 23 34 Anze Kopitar 41 15 20 35 Sean Couturier 39 10 20 30 Drew Doughty 41 6 19 25 Jake Voracek 39 8 21 29 Tyler Toffoli 40 10 12 22 Claude Giroux 39 11 16 27 Alex Iafallo 41 6 15 21 Kevin Hayes 39 12 11 23 Jeff Carter 41 12 8 20

Player to Watch 11 Travis Konecny 11 Anze Kopitar Last 5 Games: 0 G, 5 A, 5 P, -2 Last 5 Games: 1 G, 2 A, 3 P, -2

Since returning from injury on Dec. 17, Travis Konecny has had no problem maintaining his pace in points. He has six assists in the six games since his return. He has, however, been stuck on 11 goals for the last six games, though he has come close to scoring. The newly-named All-Star sure seems due for one soon.

Anze Kopitar has been the Kings' leader in goals and points this season with 15 goals and 35 points, but has been in a bit of a slump lately. LA's All-Star had a two-point game against the Canucks on Dec. 28 after getting just two points in the previous five games.