Flyers-Kings: Game 40 Preview
12/31/2019
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Just one game remains in the year 2019 for the Flyers and it comes as the midpoint of their West coast trip. The Flyers will play the third game of a six-game road trip, the first five of which take place out west.
The final opponent for the Flyers in the calendar year is the Los Angeles Kings, who enter with the lowest point total in the Western Conference and losses in four of their last five games.
Game time is at 9 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Los Angeles Kings
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Travis Konecny
|36
|11
|23
|34
|Anze Kopitar
|41
|15
|20
|35
|Sean Couturier
|39
|10
|20
|30
|Drew Doughty
|41
|6
|19
|25
|Jake Voracek
|39
|8
|21
|29
|Tyler Toffoli
|40
|10
|12
|22
|Claude Giroux
|39
|11
|16
|27
|Alex Iafallo
|41
|6
|15
|21
|Kevin Hayes
|39
|12
|11
|23
|Jeff Carter
|41
|12
|8
|20
|Player to Watch
|11 Travis Konecny
|11 Anze Kopitar
|Last 5 Games: 0 G, 5 A, 5 P, -2
|Last 5 Games: 1 G, 2 A, 3 P, -2
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|79 Carter Hart
|32 Jonathan Quick
|26 GP, 13-8-3, 2.43 GAA, .910 SV%
|27 GP, 10-15-2, 3.05 GAA, .893 SV%
After three really solid starts at home, Carter Hart's road woes continued in a 6-1 loss to the Sharks where the young netminder allowed six goals on 29 shots. No goalie has been announced for the Flyers yet, but Hart figures to get back in the net to try to put an end to his struggles on the road.
No starter has been officially named for the Kings, but it can be assumed that Jonathan Quick will be in goal for LA on Tuesday. Quick enters Tuesday's game having lost three straight starts, including the last game on Saturday against the Canucks where he allowed three goals on 26 shots. Quick does have excellent numbers against the Flyers, posting a 9-3-1 record with a 1.61 GAA and .946 save percentage in 14 games.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Injuries: Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)
Scratches: Phil Myers (healthy), Chris Stewart (healthy)
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|93 Jake Voracek
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|13 Kevin Hayes
|11 Travis Konecny
|12 Michael Raffl
|21 Scott Laughton
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|49 Joel Farabee
|24 Mikhail Vorobyev
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|61 Justin Braun
|8 Robert Hagg
|53 Shayne Gostisbehere
|Goalie
|79 Carter Hart
|37 Brian Elliott
Lineup Notes
No official word on the lineup just yet, but morning skate line rushes showed that Scott Laughton appears to be returning to action, skating on the third line with Michael Raffl on the third line with Tyler Pitlick.
Kings Projected Lineup
Injuries: Alec Martinez, Dustin Brown, Trevor Lewis, Derek Forbort
Scratches: Joakim Ryan
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|19 Alex Iafallo
|11 Anze Kopitar
|73 Tyler Toffoli
|9 Adrian Kempe
|46 Blake Lizotte
|51 Austin Wagner
|74 Nikolai Prokhorkin
|77 Jeff Carter
|29 Martin Frk
|13 Kyle Clifford
|10 Mike Amadio
|64 Matt Luff
|Defense
|26 Sean Walker
|8 Drew Doughty
|15 Ben Hutton
|3 Matt Roy
|56 Kurtis MacDermid
|34 Kale Clague
|Goalie
|32 Jonathan Quick
|36 Jack Campbell
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (13th), Kings (30th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (6th), Kings (29th)
- Recent History vs. Kings
- Nov. 1, 2018 - Flyers 5, Kings 2 (at LA)
- Feb. 7, 2019 - Kings 3, Flyers 2 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Kings
- Claude Giroux - 17 GP, 4 G, 10 A, 14 P
- Kevin Hayes - 9 GP, 5 G, 2 A, 7 P
- Jake Voracek - 25 GP, 6 G, 11 A, 17 P
- Brian Elliott - 17 GP, 6-7-2, 2.34 GAA, .918 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Shayne Gostisbehere needs two points to reach 200 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Comments
