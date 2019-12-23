Flyers-Rangers: Game 37 Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
12/23/2019

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

For five seasons, Alain Vigneault served as the head coach of the New York Rangers and helped guide them to a Stanley Cup Final appearance and multiple playoff runs. Monday is sure to be a bittersweet day for the Flyers new bench boss.

Vigneault faces his most recent former team for the first as the Flyers and Rangers face off in the final game before the holiday break.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Rangers GP G A P
Travis Konecny 33 11 21 32 Artemi Panarin 35 20 25 45
Sean Couturier 36 9 19 28 Ryan Strome 35 7 23 30
Jake Voracek 36 8 18 26 Mika Zibanejad 22 12 14 26
Claude Giroux 36 11 13 24 Tony DeAngelo 35 7 18 25
Ivan Provorov  36 8 14 22 Chris Kreider 35 10 11 21
 
Player to Watch
13 Kevin Hayes 10 Artemi Panarin
Last 5 Games: 1 G, 4 A, 5 P, E Last 5 Games: 5 G, 3 A, 8 P, +3
 
It's also a reunion for Kevin Hayes, who plays his former team for the first time as a member of the Flyers. Hayes snapped an eight-game goalless drought with his power-play tally in Ottawa, but had six assists in that time. There may be some extra motivation from Hayes for this game.
 
This is the first time the Flyers will see Artemi Panarin in a Rangers uniform and he is heating up just in time for the meeting. Panarin recently had a hat trick and four-point game against San Jose on Dec. 12, part of a five-game goal scoring streak. Panarin has points in seven straight games and has been the leader of the Rangers offense all season.
 
Projected Goalie Matchup
79 Carter Hart 40 Alexandar Georgiev
24 GP, 12-7-3, 2.33 GAA, .912 SV% 17 GP, 9-7-1, 2.93 GAA, .915 SV%

It should be no surprise to see Carter Hart making another start on home ice. Hart picked up a pair of wins last week in the Flyers two home games, making 56 saves on 58 shots. 

Alexandar Georgiev will get the start for the Rangers. His last start on Friday did not go well, as he allowed six goals to the Toronto Maple Leafs on 40 shots in a loss. Georgiev has lost back-to-back starts after picking up the win in five of six games from Nov. 23 to Dec. 12.

Flyers Projected Lineup

Injuries: Scott Laughton (groin, day-to-day), Michael Raffl (broken finger, out 4 weeks from Dec. 3), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)

Scratches: Robert Hagg (healthy), Chris Stewart (healthy)

Left Wing Center Right Wing
28 Claude Giroux 14 Sean Couturier 11 Travis Konecny
25 James van Riemsdyk 13 Kevin Hayes 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
49 Joel Farabee 48 Morgan Frost 93 Jake Voracek
10 Andy Andreoff 24 Mikhail Vorobyev 18 Tyler Pitlick
Defense    
9 Ivan Provorov 15 Matt Niskanen  
6 Travis Sanheim 61 Justin Braun  
53 Shayne Gostisbehere 5 Phil Myers  
Goalie    
79 Carter Hart 37 Brian Elliott  

Lineup Notes

Joel Farabee will make his return to the lineup following a three-game suspension. Chris Stewart will come out of the lineup as a result. After missing Saturday's game with the flu, Matt Niskanen is also expected back in the lineup. Ivan Provorov is dealing with the flu, missed the morning skate and is considered a game-time decision, but noted to Vigneault that there was "no way" he doesn't play tonight.

Rangers Projected Lineup

Injuries: Kaapo Kakko

Scratches: Philip Di Giuseppe, Libor Hajek 

Left Wing Center Right Wing
20 Chris Kreider 93 Mika Zibanejad 17 Jesper Fast
10 Artemi Panarin 16 Ryan Strome 89 Pavel Buchnevich
48 Brendan Lemieux 72 Filip Chytil 21 Brett Howden
38 Michael Haley 14 Greg McKegg 42 Brendan Smith
Defense    
76 Brady Skjei 8 Jacob Trouba  
18 Marc Staal 77 Tony DeAngelo  
55 Ryan Lindgren 23 Adam Fox  
Goalie    
40 Alexandar Georgiev 30 Henrik Lundqvist  

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (15th), Rangers (17th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (T-9th), Rangers (T-22nd)
  • Recent History vs. Rangers
    • Nov. 23, 2018 - Flyers 4, Rangers 0 (at PHI)
    • Dec. 23, 2018 - Flyers 3, Rangers 2 (F/SO) (at NYR)
    • Jan. 29, 2019 - Flyers 1, Rangers 0 (at NYR)
    • March 31, 2019 - Rangers 3, Flyers 0 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Rangers
    • Claude Giroux - 53 GP, 10 G, 38 A, 48 P
    • Jake Voracek - 39 GP, 13 G, 16 A, 29 P
    • Travis Konecny - 12 GP, 4 G, 4 A, 8 P
    • Carter Hart - 1 GP, 0-1-0, 3.00 GAA, .880 SV% 
  • Milestone Watch
    • Shayne Gostisbehere needs two points to reach 200 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 93.3 WMMR

Posted by on 12/23/2019 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso

