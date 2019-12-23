Flyers-Rangers: Game 37 Preview
12/23/2019
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
For five seasons, Alain Vigneault served as the head coach of the New York Rangers and helped guide them to a Stanley Cup Final appearance and multiple playoff runs. Monday is sure to be a bittersweet day for the Flyers new bench boss.
Vigneault faces his most recent former team for the first as the Flyers and Rangers face off in the final game before the holiday break.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New York Rangers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Travis Konecny
|33
|11
|21
|32
|Artemi Panarin
|35
|20
|25
|45
|Sean Couturier
|36
|9
|19
|28
|Ryan Strome
|35
|7
|23
|30
|Jake Voracek
|36
|8
|18
|26
|Mika Zibanejad
|22
|12
|14
|26
|Claude Giroux
|36
|11
|13
|24
|Tony DeAngelo
|35
|7
|18
|25
|Ivan Provorov
|36
|8
|14
|22
|Chris Kreider
|35
|10
|11
|21
|Player to Watch
|13 Kevin Hayes
|10 Artemi Panarin
|Last 5 Games: 1 G, 4 A, 5 P, E
|Last 5 Games: 5 G, 3 A, 8 P, +3
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|79 Carter Hart
|40 Alexandar Georgiev
|24 GP, 12-7-3, 2.33 GAA, .912 SV%
|17 GP, 9-7-1, 2.93 GAA, .915 SV%
It should be no surprise to see Carter Hart making another start on home ice. Hart picked up a pair of wins last week in the Flyers two home games, making 56 saves on 58 shots.
Alexandar Georgiev will get the start for the Rangers. His last start on Friday did not go well, as he allowed six goals to the Toronto Maple Leafs on 40 shots in a loss. Georgiev has lost back-to-back starts after picking up the win in five of six games from Nov. 23 to Dec. 12.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Injuries: Scott Laughton (groin, day-to-day), Michael Raffl (broken finger, out 4 weeks from Dec. 3), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)
Scratches: Robert Hagg (healthy), Chris Stewart (healthy)
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|11 Travis Konecny
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|13 Kevin Hayes
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|49 Joel Farabee
|48 Morgan Frost
|93 Jake Voracek
|10 Andy Andreoff
|24 Mikhail Vorobyev
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|61 Justin Braun
|53 Shayne Gostisbehere
|5 Phil Myers
|Goalie
|79 Carter Hart
|37 Brian Elliott
Lineup Notes
Joel Farabee will make his return to the lineup following a three-game suspension. Chris Stewart will come out of the lineup as a result. After missing Saturday's game with the flu, Matt Niskanen is also expected back in the lineup. Ivan Provorov is dealing with the flu, missed the morning skate and is considered a game-time decision, but noted to Vigneault that there was "no way" he doesn't play tonight.
Rangers Projected Lineup
Injuries: Kaapo Kakko
Scratches: Philip Di Giuseppe, Libor Hajek
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|20 Chris Kreider
|93 Mika Zibanejad
|17 Jesper Fast
|10 Artemi Panarin
|16 Ryan Strome
|89 Pavel Buchnevich
|48 Brendan Lemieux
|72 Filip Chytil
|21 Brett Howden
|38 Michael Haley
|14 Greg McKegg
|42 Brendan Smith
|Defense
|76 Brady Skjei
|8 Jacob Trouba
|18 Marc Staal
|77 Tony DeAngelo
|55 Ryan Lindgren
|23 Adam Fox
|Goalie
|40 Alexandar Georgiev
|30 Henrik Lundqvist
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (15th), Rangers (17th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (T-9th), Rangers (T-22nd)
- Recent History vs. Rangers
- Nov. 23, 2018 - Flyers 4, Rangers 0 (at PHI)
- Dec. 23, 2018 - Flyers 3, Rangers 2 (F/SO) (at NYR)
- Jan. 29, 2019 - Flyers 1, Rangers 0 (at NYR)
- March 31, 2019 - Rangers 3, Flyers 0 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Rangers
- Claude Giroux - 53 GP, 10 G, 38 A, 48 P
- Jake Voracek - 39 GP, 13 G, 16 A, 29 P
- Travis Konecny - 12 GP, 4 G, 4 A, 8 P
- Carter Hart - 1 GP, 0-1-0, 3.00 GAA, .880 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Shayne Gostisbehere needs two points to reach 200 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 93.3 WMMR
