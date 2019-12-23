Flyers-Rangers: Game 37 Preview

Vigneault faces his most recent former team for the first as the Flyers and Rangers face off in the final game before the holiday break.

For five seasons, Alain Vigneault served as the head coach of the New York Rangers and helped guide them to a Stanley Cup Final appearance and multiple playoff runs. Monday is sure to be a bittersweet day for the Flyers new bench boss.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Rangers GP G A P Travis Konecny 33 11 21 32 Artemi Panarin 35 20 25 45 Sean Couturier 36 9 19 28 Ryan Strome 35 7 23 30 Jake Voracek 36 8 18 26 Mika Zibanejad 22 12 14 26 Claude Giroux 36 11 13 24 Tony DeAngelo 35 7 18 25 Ivan Provorov 36 8 14 22 Chris Kreider 35 10 11 21

Player to Watch 13 Kevin Hayes 10 Artemi Panarin Last 5 Games: 1 G, 4 A, 5 P, E Last 5 Games: 5 G, 3 A, 8 P, +3

It's also a reunion for Kevin Hayes, who plays his former team for the first time as a member of the Flyers. Hayes snapped an eight-game goalless drought with his power-play tally in Ottawa, but had six assists in that time. There may be some extra motivation from Hayes for this game.

This is the first time the Flyers will see Artemi Panarin in a Rangers uniform and he is heating up just in time for the meeting. Panarin recently had a hat trick and four-point game against San Jose on Dec. 12, part of a five-game goal scoring streak. Panarin has points in seven straight games and has been the leader of the Rangers offense all season.