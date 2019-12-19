Flyers-Sabres: Game 35 Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
12/19/2019

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

Tuesday night was a night to get back to a sense of normalcy. The Flyers got to see their teammate, now in a completely different kind of battle, and returned to the win column with a 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. It was the perfect time to come home.

The Flyers remain on home ice for their next game, a Thursday night matchup against the Buffalo Sabres

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Buffalo Sabres GP G A P
Travis Konecny 31 11 18 29 Jack Eichel 35 24 26 50
Sean Couturier 34 9 17 26 Victor Olofsson 35 14 18 32
Claude Giroux 34 11 13 24 Sam Reinhart 35 12 16 28
Jake Voracek 34 7 16 23 Rasmus Dahlin 27 2 18 20
Ivan Provorov  34 7 14 21 Jeff Skinner 35 11 7 18
 
Player to Watch
11 Travis Konecny 9 Jack Eichel
Last 5 Games: 3 G, 2 A, 5 P, +4 Last 5 Games: 6 G, 3 A, 9 P, +4
 
Travis Konecny made his return on Tuesday after missing three games, and while he may not have had the benefit of going through a full practice with the team, he certainly looked like himself. Dating back to before the injury, Konecny has three goals and five points in the last five games and he looks to play a big part in keeping the Flyers rolling.
 
Jack Eichel is on quite the hot streak. The Buffalo captain is currently on a 17-game points streak, posting 16 goals and 15 assists for 31 points in that time. In eight games in the month of December, Eichel has eight goals and 15 points and in the last four games has scored six goals and picked up eight points. At this rate, good luck keeping him off the scoresheet.
 
Projected Goalie Matchup
79 Carter Hart 40 Carter Hutton
23 GP, 11-7-3, 2.40 GAA, .912 SV% 15 GP, 6-5-4, 3.05 GAA, .901 SV%

Carter Hart had his strongest game of the season on Tuesday, making 40 saves on 41 shots against the Ducks. Hart will get another start on Thursday night against Buffalo.

Carter Hutton started off the season with great numbers, but has since lost his spot as the top netminder. Hutton will get the start on Thursday though, for one to give Linus Ullmark a break after five straight starts. Hutton also has strong career numbers against the Flyers with a 4-1-0 record with a 2.36 GAA.

Flyers Projected Lineup

Injuries: Scott Laughton (groin, day-to-day), Michael Raffl (broken finger, out 4 weeks from Dec. 3), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)

Scratches: Robert Hagg (healthy), Chris Stewart (healthy), Joel Farabee (suspension)

Left Wing Center Right Wing
28 Claude Giroux 14 Sean Couturier 11 Travis Konecny
25 James van Riemsdyk 13 Kevin Hayes 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
72 David Kase 48 Morgan Frost 93 Jake Voracek
10 Andy Andreoff 24 Mikhail Vorobyev 18 Tyler Pitlick
Defense    
9 Ivan Provorov 15 Matt Niskanen  
6 Travis Sanheim 61 Justin Braun  
53 Shayne Gostisbehere 5 Phil Myers  
Goalie    
79 Carter Hart 37 Brian Elliott  

Lineup Notes

Tyler Pitlick returns to the lineup, moving back onto the fourth line. Chris Stewart will come out of the lineup. Phil Myers also returns to the lineup with Robert Hagg coming out. The rest of the lineup remains the same as Tuesday.

Sabres Projected Lineup

Injuries: Matt Hunwick, Tage Thompson, Vladimir Sobotka

Scratches: Zach Bogosian, Henri Jokiharju

Left Wing Center Right Wing
68 Victor Olofsson 9 Jack Eichel 23 Sam Reinhart
13 Jimmy Vesey 90 Marcus Johansson 74 Rasmus Asplund
53 Jeff Skinner 71 Evan Rodrigues 43 Conor Sheary
28 Zemgus Girgensons 22 Johan Larsson 21 Kyle Okposo
Defense    
19 Jake McCabe 55 Rasmus Ristolainen  
6 Marco Scandella 26 Rasmus Dahlin  
33 Colin Miller 62 Brandon Montour  
Goalie    
40 Carter Hutton 35 Linus Ullmark  

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (19th), Sabres (15th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (8th), Sabres (28th)
  • Recent History vs. Sabres
    • Nov. 21, 2018 - Sabres 5, Flyers 2 (at BUF)
    • Dec. 8, 2018 - Flyers 6, Sabres 2 (at BUF)
    • Feb. 26, 2019 - Flyers 5, Sabres 2 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Sabres
    • Claude Giroux - 36 GP, 8 G, 29 A, 37 P
    • Jake Voracek - 29 GP, 4 G, 17 A, 21 P
    • Travis Konecny - 9 GP, 3 G, 3 A, 6 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 35 GP, 15 G, 7 A, 22 P
    • Sean Couturier - 21 GP, 4 G, 9 A, 13 P
  • Milestone Watch
    • Shayne Gostisbehere needs two points to reach 200 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Posted by on 12/19/2019 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso

