Flyers-Sabres: Game 35 Preview
12/19/2019
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Tuesday night was a night to get back to a sense of normalcy. The Flyers got to see their teammate, now in a completely different kind of battle, and returned to the win column with a 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. It was the perfect time to come home.
The Flyers remain on home ice for their next game, a Thursday night matchup against the Buffalo Sabres.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Buffalo Sabres
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Travis Konecny
|31
|11
|18
|29
|Jack Eichel
|35
|24
|26
|50
|Sean Couturier
|34
|9
|17
|26
|Victor Olofsson
|35
|14
|18
|32
|Claude Giroux
|34
|11
|13
|24
|Sam Reinhart
|35
|12
|16
|28
|Jake Voracek
|34
|7
|16
|23
|Rasmus Dahlin
|27
|2
|18
|20
|Ivan Provorov
|34
|7
|14
|21
|Jeff Skinner
|35
|11
|7
|18
|Player to Watch
|11 Travis Konecny
|9 Jack Eichel
|Last 5 Games: 3 G, 2 A, 5 P, +4
|Last 5 Games: 6 G, 3 A, 9 P, +4
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|79 Carter Hart
|40 Carter Hutton
|23 GP, 11-7-3, 2.40 GAA, .912 SV%
|15 GP, 6-5-4, 3.05 GAA, .901 SV%
Carter Hart had his strongest game of the season on Tuesday, making 40 saves on 41 shots against the Ducks. Hart will get another start on Thursday night against Buffalo.
Carter Hutton started off the season with great numbers, but has since lost his spot as the top netminder. Hutton will get the start on Thursday though, for one to give Linus Ullmark a break after five straight starts. Hutton also has strong career numbers against the Flyers with a 4-1-0 record with a 2.36 GAA.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Injuries: Scott Laughton (groin, day-to-day), Michael Raffl (broken finger, out 4 weeks from Dec. 3), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)
Scratches: Robert Hagg (healthy), Chris Stewart (healthy), Joel Farabee (suspension)
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|11 Travis Konecny
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|13 Kevin Hayes
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|72 David Kase
|48 Morgan Frost
|93 Jake Voracek
|10 Andy Andreoff
|24 Mikhail Vorobyev
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|61 Justin Braun
|53 Shayne Gostisbehere
|5 Phil Myers
|Goalie
|79 Carter Hart
|37 Brian Elliott
Lineup Notes
Tyler Pitlick returns to the lineup, moving back onto the fourth line. Chris Stewart will come out of the lineup. Phil Myers also returns to the lineup with Robert Hagg coming out. The rest of the lineup remains the same as Tuesday.
Sabres Projected Lineup
Injuries: Matt Hunwick, Tage Thompson, Vladimir Sobotka
Scratches: Zach Bogosian, Henri Jokiharju
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|68 Victor Olofsson
|9 Jack Eichel
|23 Sam Reinhart
|13 Jimmy Vesey
|90 Marcus Johansson
|74 Rasmus Asplund
|53 Jeff Skinner
|71 Evan Rodrigues
|43 Conor Sheary
|28 Zemgus Girgensons
|22 Johan Larsson
|21 Kyle Okposo
|Defense
|19 Jake McCabe
|55 Rasmus Ristolainen
|6 Marco Scandella
|26 Rasmus Dahlin
|33 Colin Miller
|62 Brandon Montour
|Goalie
|40 Carter Hutton
|35 Linus Ullmark
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (19th), Sabres (15th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (8th), Sabres (28th)
- Recent History vs. Sabres
- Nov. 21, 2018 - Sabres 5, Flyers 2 (at BUF)
- Dec. 8, 2018 - Flyers 6, Sabres 2 (at BUF)
- Feb. 26, 2019 - Flyers 5, Sabres 2 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Sabres
- Claude Giroux - 36 GP, 8 G, 29 A, 37 P
- Jake Voracek - 29 GP, 4 G, 17 A, 21 P
- Travis Konecny - 9 GP, 3 G, 3 A, 6 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 35 GP, 15 G, 7 A, 22 P
- Sean Couturier - 21 GP, 4 G, 9 A, 13 P
- Milestone Watch
- Shayne Gostisbehere needs two points to reach 200 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Comments
