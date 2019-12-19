Flyers-Sabres: Game 35 Preview

The Flyers remain on home ice for their next game, a Thursday night matchup against the Buffalo Sabres .

Tuesday night was a night to get back to a sense of normalcy. The Flyers got to see their teammate, now in a completely different kind of battle, and returned to the win column with a 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. It was the perfect time to come home.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Buffalo Sabres GP G A P Travis Konecny 31 11 18 29 Jack Eichel 35 24 26 50 Sean Couturier 34 9 17 26 Victor Olofsson 35 14 18 32 Claude Giroux 34 11 13 24 Sam Reinhart 35 12 16 28 Jake Voracek 34 7 16 23 Rasmus Dahlin 27 2 18 20 Ivan Provorov 34 7 14 21 Jeff Skinner 35 11 7 18

Player to Watch 11 Travis Konecny 9 Jack Eichel Last 5 Games: 3 G, 2 A, 5 P, +4 Last 5 Games: 6 G, 3 A, 9 P, +4

Travis Konecny made his return on Tuesday after missing three games, and while he may not have had the benefit of going through a full practice with the team, he certainly looked like himself. Dating back to before the injury, Konecny has three goals and five points in the last five games and he looks to play a big part in keeping the Flyers rolling.

Jack Eichel is on quite the hot streak. The Buffalo captain is currently on a 17-game points streak, posting 16 goals and 15 assists for 31 points in that time. In eight games in the month of December, Eichel has eight goals and 15 points and in the last four games has scored six goals and picked up eight points. At this rate, good luck keeping him off the scoresheet.