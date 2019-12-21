Flyers-Senators: Game 36 Preview
12/21/2019
Kevin Durso
The last time the Flyers met the Senators, it was a spirited and physical game that featured a late Flyers goal to lift them to victory. Some bad blood between the two teams surfaced late, setting the tone for the next meeting.
The rematch two weeks later has been highly anticipated, as the Flyers hit the road to face the Senators for the final time this season.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Ottawa Senators
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Travis Konecny
|32
|11
|21
|32
|Anthony Duclair
|36
|20
|8
|28
|Sean Couturier
|35
|9
|19
|28
|Jean-Gabriel Pageau
|36
|16
|10
|26
|Claude Giroux
|35
|11
|13
|24
|Thomas Chabot
|36
|3
|19
|22
|Jake Voracek
|35
|7
|17
|24
|Brady Tkachuk
|36
|12
|9
|21
|Ivan Provorov
|35
|8
|14
|22
|Connor Brown
|36
|6
|15
|21
|Player to Watch
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|10 Anthony Duclair
|Last 5 Games: 4 G, 1 A, 5 P, +1
|Last 5 Games: 5 G, 1 A, 6 P, -2
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|37 Brian Elliott
|35 Marcus Hogberg
|16 GP, 7-4-2, 2.96 GAA, .904 SV%
|4 GP, 1-1-1, 2.93 GAA, .906 SV%
Brian Elliott gets the start for the Flyers on Saturday night in Ottawa. Elliott suffered the loss against the Jets last Sunday, allowing six goals on 17 shots before being pulled for the start of the third period. Elliott has lost both starts in the month of December after closing November on a three-game winning streak.
Marcus Hogberg gets another start in goal after picking up his first career win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday, making 33 saves on 37 shots in the process. This is the third different goalie the Flyers will face against the Senators this season. Craig Anderson, who exited the last meeting two weeks ago with injury, is close to returning and will serve as the backup. Anders Nilsson is now out with injury. He defeated the Flyers on Nov. 15.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Injuries: Scott Laughton (groin, day-to-day), Michael Raffl (broken finger, out 4 weeks from Dec. 3), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)
Scratches: Robert Hagg (healthy), Joel Farabee (suspension)
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|11 Travis Konecny
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|13 Kevin Hayes
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|10 Andy Andreoff
|48 Morgan Frost
|93 Jake Voracek
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|24 Mikhail Vorobyev
|44 Chris Stewart
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|61 Justin Braun
|53 Shayne Gostisbehere
|5 Phil Myers
|Goalie
|37 Brian Elliott
|79 Carter Hart
Lineup Notes
Chris Stewart re-enters the lineup, largely in light of how the last meeting between the two teams went. David Kase was sent down to the Phantoms on Friday. The rest of the lineup projects to remain the same, but both Matt Niskanen and Phil Myers will be game-time decisions due to illness, so there could be other changes coming if one or both is not able to play.
Senators Projected Lineup
Injuries: Ron Hainsey, Nikita Zaitsev, Dylan DeMelo, Scott Sabourin, Marian Gaborik
Scratches: Mikkel Boedker
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|7 Brady Tkachuk
|44 Jean-Gabriel Pageau
|28 Connor Brown
|13 Nick Paul
|71 Chris Tierney
|10 Anthony Duclair
|90 Vladislav Namestnikov
|51 Artem Anisimov
|63 Tyler Ennis
|21 Logan Brown
|64 J.C. Beaudin
|36 Colin White
|Defense
|72 Thomas Chabot
|29 Cody Goloubef
|74 Mark Borowiecki
|26 Erik Brannstrom
|58 Maxime Lajoie
|39 Andreas Englund
|Goalie
|35 Marcus Hogberg
|41 Craig Anderson
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (16th), Senators (31st)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (11th), Senators (12th)
- Recent History vs. Senators
- Nov. 15, 2019 - Senators 2, Flyers 1 (at OTT)
- Dec. 7, 2019 - Flyers 4, Senators 3 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Senators
- Jake Voracek - 29 GP, 12 G, 15 A, 27 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 37 GP, 14 G, 16 A, 30 P
- Shayne Gostisbehere - 14 GP, 2 G, 8 A, 10 P
- Sean Couturier - 26 GP, 9 G, 9 A, 18 P
- Brian Elliott - 8 GP, 5-0-2, 1.94 GAA, .931 SV%
- Carter Hart - 2 GP, 1-1-0, 2.59 GAA, .898 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Shayne Gostisbehere needs two points to reach 200 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
Radio: 93.3 WMMR
Comments
