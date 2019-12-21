Flyers-Senators: Game 36 Preview

The rematch two weeks later has been highly anticipated, as the Flyers hit the road to face the Senators for the final time this season.

The last time the Flyers met the Senators , it was a spirited and physical game that featured a late Flyers goal to lift them to victory. Some bad blood between the two teams surfaced late, setting the tone for the next meeting.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Ottawa Senators GP G A P Travis Konecny 32 11 21 32 Anthony Duclair 36 20 8 28 Sean Couturier 35 9 19 28 Jean-Gabriel Pageau 36 16 10 26 Claude Giroux 35 11 13 24 Thomas Chabot 36 3 19 22 Jake Voracek 35 7 17 24 Brady Tkachuk 36 12 9 21 Ivan Provorov 35 8 14 22 Connor Brown 36 6 15 21

Player to Watch 25 James van Riemsdyk 10 Anthony Duclair Last 5 Games: 4 G, 1 A, 5 P, +1 Last 5 Games: 5 G, 1 A, 6 P, -2

James van Riemsdyk has been the hottest Flyer of late. He scored twice in Thursday win over Buffalo and has four goals in the last five games and six goals since Nov. 29. With van Riemsdyk elevated to a higher role, he has started to get some bounces going his way and picking up the production.

Two weeks ago, Anthony Duclair scored two goals against the Flyers. In the six games since then, Duclair has added seven goals in six games and a total of nine points in that time.