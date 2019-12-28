Flyers-Sharks: Game 38 Preview
12/28/2019
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers went into the holiday break on a four-game winning streak. While the team's success in the first half of the season has been a welcome sight, there is still that shadow of doubt with the team in a decade that was defined by mediocrity. That would mean that all momentum would be halted by the post-holiday road trip. Since 2014-15, the Flyers have just a 2-11-3 record in the road games that have followed the holiday break.
If the 2019-20 season has been about breaking some old trends and showing a turn for the better, this provides another opportunity to prove it. The Flyers hit the road for six straight games, including five on the West coast. It all starts on Saturday night against the San Jose Sharks, a team that has lost four straight games and 10 of their last 11 entering Saturday's game.
Game time is at 10:30 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|San Jose Sharks
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Travis Konecny
|34
|11
|22
|33
|Logan Couture
|39
|12
|21
|33
|Sean Couturier
|37
|9
|20
|29
|Tomas Hertl
|35
|14
|16
|30
|Jake Voracek
|37
|8
|19
|27
|Erik Karlsson
|38
|4
|24
|28
|Claude Giroux
|37
|11
|14
|25
|Evander Kane
|36
|14
|12
|26
|James van Riemsdyk
|37
|12
|11
|23
|Brent Burns
|39
|6
|19
|25
|Player to Watch
|11 Travis Konecny
|39 Logan Couture
|Last 5 Games: 1 G, 5 A, 6 P, +2
|Last 5 Games: 2 G, 1 A, 3 P, -2
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|79 Carter Hart
|31 Martin Jones
|25 GP, 13-7-3, 2.27 GAA, .916 SV%
|28 GP, 12-14-1, 3.29 GAA, .888 SV%
Carter Hart's last game against the Rangers was quietly one of his best. While the Flyers managed to score four times in the final 20 minutes to secure another big win, Hart made 34 saves on 35 shots, the third straight game he has won while allowing just one goal. He gets the start as the Flyers hit the road against the Sharks.
Martin Jones is expected to get the start for the Sharks after getting the night off on Friday against the Kings. Jones has lost six straight starts, allowing three goals or more in five of the six. Jones can go on a successful streak though, as he had won 10 of his previous 11 starts prior to the current losing streak.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Injuries: Scott Laughton (groin, day-to-day), Michael Raffl (broken finger, out 4 weeks from Dec. 3), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)
Scratches: Robert Hagg (healthy), Chris Stewart (healthy)
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|11 Travis Konecny
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|13 Kevin Hayes
|49 Joel Farabee
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|48 Morgan Frost
|93 Jake Voracek
|10 Andy Andreoff
|24 Mikhail Vorobyev
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|61 Justin Braun
|53 Shayne Gostisbehere
|5 Phil Myers
|Goalie
|79 Carter Hart
|37 Brian Elliott
Lineup Notes
Scott Laughton is close to returning to the lineup, but will remain out on Saturday as a precaution. Michael Raffl is closing in on a return, eligible to return from long-term injured reserve on Sunday. Andy Andreoff remains in the lineup despite being placed on waivers on Saturday.
Sharks Projected Lineup
Injuries: Dalton Prout
Scratches: Antti Suomela, Tim Heed
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|9 Evander Kane
|39 Logan Couture
|23 Barclay Goodrow
|28 Timo Meier
|48 Tomas Hertl
|62 Kevin Labanc
|20 Marcus Sorensen
|19 Joe Thornton
|12 Patrick Marleau
|68 Melker Karlsson
|46 Joel Kellman
|11 Stefan Noesen
|Defense
|4 Brenden Dillon
|88 Brent Burns
|44 Marc-Edouard Vlasic
|65 Erik Karlsson
|51 Radim Simek
|38 Mario Ferraro
|Goalie
|31 Martin Jones
|30 Aaron Dell
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (T-14th), Sharks (28th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (7th), Sharks (1st)
- Recent History vs. Sharks
- Oct. 9, 2018 - Sharks 8, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
- Nov. 3, 2018 - Sharks 4, Flyers 3 (F/OT) (at SJ)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Sharks
- Claude Giroux - 17 GP, 8 G, 6 A, 14 P
- Kevin Hayes - 11 GP, 3 G, 4 A, 7 P
- Jake Voracek - 24 GP, 3 G, 11 A, 14 P
- Milestone Watch
- James van Riemsdyk plays in his 300th game as a Flyer tonight.
- Shayne Gostisbehere needs two points to reach 200 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
Radio: 93.3 WMMR
Comments
