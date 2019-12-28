Flyers-Sharks: Game 38 Preview

If the 2019-20 season has been about breaking some old trends and showing a turn for the better, this provides another opportunity to prove it. The Flyers hit the road for six straight games, including five on the West coast. It all starts on Saturday night against the San Jose Sharks , a team that has lost four straight games and 10 of their last 11 entering Saturday's game.

The Flyers went into the holiday break on a four-game winning streak. While the team's success in the first half of the season has been a welcome sight, there is still that shadow of doubt with the team in a decade that was defined by mediocrity. That would mean that all momentum would be halted by the post-holiday road trip. Since 2014-15, the Flyers have just a 2-11-3 record in the road games that have followed the holiday break.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P San Jose Sharks GP G A P Travis Konecny 34 11 22 33 Logan Couture 39 12 21 33 Sean Couturier 37 9 20 29 Tomas Hertl 35 14 16 30 Jake Voracek 37 8 19 27 Erik Karlsson 38 4 24 28 Claude Giroux 37 11 14 25 Evander Kane 36 14 12 26 James van Riemsdyk 37 12 11 23 Brent Burns 39 6 19 25

Player to Watch 11 Travis Konecny 39 Logan Couture Last 5 Games: 1 G, 5 A, 6 P, +2 Last 5 Games: 2 G, 1 A, 3 P, -2

Since making his return from a concussion on Dec. 17, Travis Konecny has posted five points in four games, all assists. The goal scoring should return soon enough, and playing against a team where speed and a tenacious edge can play into your favor, this could be a game where he finds the back of the net again.

The Sharks have struggled this season, but Logan Couture has easily been their most consistent player. He has goals in three of the last six games, but was held without a point in San Jose's loss to the Kings on Friday night.