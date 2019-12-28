Flyers-Sharks: Game 38 Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
12/28/2019

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers went into the holiday break on a four-game winning streak. While the team's success in the first half of the season has been a welcome sight, there is still that shadow of doubt with the team in a decade that was defined by mediocrity. That would mean that all momentum would be halted by the post-holiday road trip. Since 2014-15, the Flyers have just a 2-11-3 record in the road games that have followed the holiday break.

If the 2019-20 season has been about breaking some old trends and showing a turn for the better, this provides another opportunity to prove it. The Flyers hit the road for six straight games, including five on the West coast. It all starts on Saturday night against the San Jose Sharks, a team that has lost four straight games and 10 of their last 11 entering Saturday's game.

Game time is at 10:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P San Jose Sharks GP G A P
Travis Konecny 34 11 22 33 Logan Couture 39 12 21 33
Sean Couturier 37 9 20 29 Tomas Hertl 35 14 16 30
Jake Voracek 37 8 19 27 Erik Karlsson 38 4 24 28
Claude Giroux 37 11 14 25 Evander Kane 36 14 12 26
James van Riemsdyk  37 12 11 23 Brent Burns 39 6 19 25
 
Player to Watch
11 Travis Konecny 39 Logan Couture
Last 5 Games: 1 G, 5 A, 6 P, +2 Last 5 Games: 2 G, 1 A, 3 P, -2
 
Since making his return from a concussion on Dec. 17, Travis Konecny has posted five points in four games, all assists. The goal scoring should return soon enough, and playing against a team where speed and a tenacious edge can play into your favor, this could be a game where he finds the back of the net again.
 
The Sharks have struggled this season, but Logan Couture has easily been their most consistent player. He has goals in three of the last six games, but was held without a point in San Jose's loss to the Kings on Friday night.
 
Projected Goalie Matchup
79 Carter Hart 31 Martin Jones
25 GP, 13-7-3, 2.27 GAA, .916 SV% 28 GP, 12-14-1, 3.29 GAA, .888 SV%

Carter Hart's last game against the Rangers was quietly one of his best. While the Flyers managed to score four times in the final 20 minutes to secure another big win, Hart made 34 saves on 35 shots, the third straight game he has won while allowing just one goal. He gets the start as the Flyers hit the road against the Sharks.

Martin Jones is expected to get the start for the Sharks after getting the night off on Friday against the Kings. Jones has lost six straight starts, allowing three goals or more in five of the six. Jones can go on a successful streak though, as he had won 10 of his previous 11 starts prior to the current losing streak.

Flyers Projected Lineup

Injuries: Scott Laughton (groin, day-to-day), Michael Raffl (broken finger, out 4 weeks from Dec. 3), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)

Scratches: Robert Hagg (healthy), Chris Stewart (healthy)

Left Wing Center Right Wing
28 Claude Giroux 14 Sean Couturier 11 Travis Konecny
25 James van Riemsdyk 13 Kevin Hayes 49 Joel Farabee
62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel 48 Morgan Frost 93 Jake Voracek
10 Andy Andreoff 24 Mikhail Vorobyev 18 Tyler Pitlick
Defense    
9 Ivan Provorov 15 Matt Niskanen  
6 Travis Sanheim 61 Justin Braun  
53 Shayne Gostisbehere 5 Phil Myers  
Goalie    
79 Carter Hart 37 Brian Elliott  

Lineup Notes

Scott Laughton is close to returning to the lineup, but will remain out on Saturday as a precaution. Michael Raffl is closing in on a return, eligible to return from long-term injured reserve on Sunday. Andy Andreoff remains in the lineup despite being placed on waivers on Saturday.

Sharks Projected Lineup

Injuries: Dalton Prout

Scratches: Antti Suomela, Tim Heed 

Left Wing Center Right Wing
9 Evander Kane 39 Logan Couture 23 Barclay Goodrow
28 Timo Meier 48 Tomas Hertl 62 Kevin Labanc
20 Marcus Sorensen 19 Joe Thornton 12 Patrick Marleau
68 Melker Karlsson 46 Joel Kellman 11 Stefan Noesen
Defense    
4 Brenden Dillon 88 Brent Burns  
44 Marc-Edouard Vlasic 65 Erik Karlsson  
51 Radim Simek 38 Mario Ferraro  
Goalie    
31 Martin Jones 30 Aaron Dell  

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (T-14th), Sharks (28th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (7th), Sharks (1st)
  • Recent History vs. Sharks
    • Oct. 9, 2018 - Sharks 8, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
    • Nov. 3, 2018 - Sharks 4, Flyers 3 (F/OT) (at SJ)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Sharks
    • Claude Giroux - 17 GP, 8 G, 6 A, 14 P
    • Kevin Hayes - 11 GP, 3 G, 4 A, 7 P
    • Jake Voracek - 24 GP, 3 G, 11 A, 14 P
  • Milestone Watch
    • James van Riemsdyk plays in his 300th game as a Flyer tonight.
    • Shayne Gostisbehere needs two points to reach 200 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
Radio: 93.3 WMMR

