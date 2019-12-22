Halftime Report: Cowboys at Eagles

By Matt Ryan, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

It all comes down to this, the Eagles playing against the Dallas Cowboys with the NFC East title on the line. The Birds have dominated the first half and lead the Cowboys, 10-3. The Eagles defense has dominated so far only giving up 141 total yards of offense. Here's what we saw in the first 30 minutes of action:

First Half Offensive MVP

TE Dallas Goedert: Goedert has had a tremendous first half, finishing with seven catches for 60 yards and a touchdown. With Ertz out for some of the first half, Goedert has done a good job replacing him, and will have an even bigger role in the second half with Ertz not looking 100%.

First Half Defensive MVP

S Malcolm Jenkins: Jenkins has had a great first half, playing a huge part in the Cowboys having just 125 passing yards in the half. Jenkins started off the day with a huge pass deflection on third down to force the Cowboys to punt on their first drive.

Who Needs To Step Up

CB Ronald Darby: Darby once again has had a poor first half giving up a huge 41-yard reception on 3rd & 10 to put the Cowboys in field goal range. Darby needs to have a good second half if the Birds want to walk away with a win.

Who To Watch Out For

WR Amari Cooper: Cooper has had a slow first half, finishing with two catches for just twelve yards. With the Cowboys trailing, they will be looking to throw in the second half and Cooper will be their main target. The Birds need to continute to shut down Cooper in the second half.