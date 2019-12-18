Kamu Grugier-Hill Lands On Injured Reserve

#Eagles have promoted DT Bruce Hector from the practice squad to the active roster.

It looks like that will be the case for at least the next two games as the team announced on Wednesday that Kamu would be heading to IR with a back injury that requires surgery.

Instead, young linebackers TJ Edwards, Duke Riley and even Alex Singleton each got a few more snaps.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, fresh off a concussion, played just a handful of snaps against Washington.

Elected once again as the special teams captain in 2019, Kamu was thought by many to be ready for a breakout season. Instead, he suffered a knee injury late in camp and missed the Eagles first few games before making a return.

He ended up appearing in 10 games, but played more than a half of the defensive snaps in just five of those contests.

His season ends with just 22 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Last week may have been his final game with the Eagles as he is set to become a free agent in 2020.

To take his spot on the active roster, the Eagles promoted defensive tackle Bruce Hector.

Hector was on the Eagles 53-man roster in 2018 for eight games. He rarely received much playing time, playing more than 10 defensive snaps in a game only four times.

In those limited snaps, he recorded two tackles and a half a sack.

He was also on the active roster this season against Buffalo, when he played 30 snaps on defense in the wake of the Hassan Ridgeway injury and with Tim Jernigan yet to return from his own early-season ailment.

He did not record a tackle in that game.