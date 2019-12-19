Maikel Franco Finds New Home in Kansas City

In 2019, then-Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco appeared to be in need of a fresh start. Despite showing flashes of brilliance in a Phillies uniform, Franco never could put together a consistent season from start to finish. He will get a fresh start somewhere else.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Franco is headed to Kansas City:

Maikel to Royals. 3M. Plus 1M incentives. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 19, 2019

Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com had previously reported the deal was close.

Sanchez reports that the deal is for $2.95 million, to be precise, with the opportunity for $1.05 milli0n in contract incentives. The deal is indeed a major league deal for Franco. Hunter Dozier started 100 games at the hot corner for the Royals in 2019, but he plays other positions and remains on the roster.

This move takes one third baseman off of the board. Josh Donaldson remains the big-name free agent left in terms of third baseman, while Nolan Arenado and Kris Bryant are trade candidates. many teams in on those three might have considered Franco as an alternative. Franco is off the board.