True or False: The Philadelphia Eagles will win the NFC East
12/20/2019
Lipinski & Watkins went LIVE on Facebook & Twitch discussing all things Philly sports and more! It didn't go completely off the rails! The #2Mikes discussed the Eagles quest for the NFC East and whether or not the Phillies are better now than they were last season.
The show will air LIVE most Monday nights on Facebook Live & Twitch TV. It will stream on YouTube & anywhere else you find podcasts on Tuesday.
On this Show:
- We Are Live!
- Live interactions with fans
- Watkins has a reunion
- Cord Cutter!
- #OskarStrong
- What we're drinking
- True or False: The Eagles will win the NFC East
- True or False: The Phillies are better after their signings
- True or False: Charles & Shaq were right about JoJo
- True or False: Army-Navy is the best rivalry in college football
- #SchmuckOfTheWeek: Major League Baseball
