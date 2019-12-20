True or False: The Philadelphia Eagles will win the NFC East

Lipinski & Watkins went LIVE on Facebook & Twitch discussing all things Philly sports and more! It didn't go completely off the rails! The #2Mikes discussed the Eagles quest for the NFC East and whether or not the Phillies are better now than they were last season.

The show will air LIVE most Monday nights on Facebook Live & Twitch TV. It will stream on YouTube & anywhere else you find podcasts on Tuesday.

On this Show:

We Are Live!

Live interactions with fans

Watkins has a reunion

Cord Cutter!

#OskarStrong

What we're drinking

True or False: The Eagles will win the NFC East

True or False: The Phillies are better after their signings

True or False: Charles & Shaq were right about JoJo

True or False: Army-Navy is the best rivalry in college football

#SchmuckOfTheWeek: Major League Baseball

Subscribe to the podcast

Apple Podcast Anchor Stitcher Spotify TuneIn SoundCloud IHeartRadio

Follow us on social media

Twitter Instagram Facebook