Two Eagles Selected To Pro Football Focus' 2019 All-Pro Team

Unsurprisingly, those selections did not come from skill positions, but from the trenches that Philadelphia is built around.

Just a few hours after the Eagles got the news that Boston Scott was named the Offensive Player of the Week for the NFC, a few of his teammates received another accolade.

The first player selected, Jason Kelce, signed an extension with the team this past offseason.

Kelce has a shot at the Hall of Fame if he continues to play thanks, in no small part, to the emergence of Pro Football Focus.

While the Eagles have known the value of Kelce for a long time, the league and many analysts have not caught up to him.

Though he just made his third Pro Bowl, was just named to his first NFL Top 100 this offseason and has been recognized as an All-Pro just twice, Kelce's appearance on the PFF All-Pro list marks his third straight first-team nomination by the organization and his fourth time being a first-teamer.

The other Eagle to make the list was guard Brandon Brooks, who suffered an unfortunate shoulder injury that will keep him out of the playoffs.

If there is a silver lining to that, it is that Brooks was elite for 14.5 games this season and is eligible to receive the recognition he deserves because of it.

Though PFF labels Brooks as a perennial top five guard in the league, he had never previously been more than an honorable mention on their All-Pro team.

Brooks had his best season to date in 2019, his age 30 season, when he was coming off of an Achillies injury.

Brooks was also named to his third Pro Bowl earlier this season and should be in line for the AP All-Pro team and a shot at the Comback Player of the Year Award.

Say what you will about Pro Football Focus and their ratings, but their use of pressures and sacks allowed as well as grading of run blocking allows them to produce some of the best tools available to evaluate offensive linemen and they've just rated two Eagles in that unit as the best at their position in 2019.