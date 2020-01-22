Andrew Smith's 2020 Mock Draft 1.0

No brainer pick for the Bengals. They will field calls about the #1 pick, but it would be insane for them to give it up. Welcome home, Joe.

Below is his mock of the first round of the upcoming draft.

It is mock draft season and SportsTalkPhilly's own Andrew Smith has his initial mock draft ready.

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

Ron Rivera was a great hire at head coach, and adding arguably the best player in the draft would be a good start to his tenure in Washington. Young will instantly help a Redskin’s defense that finished 31st in rush yards allowed in 2019.

3. Detroit Lions: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Lions improve their defense early by adding the best cornerback in the class. Don’t be surprised if the Lions put this spot up for sale for more picks in the draft.

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

Hard for Gettleman to miss on this pick, and I think he gets it right. Wills is a starter as soon as he gets into the building, and would be a huge upgrade to an offensive line that struggled to protect Daniel Jones all year.

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

This is a high risk, high reward pick for the Dolphins. Tua has had his injury concerns throughout his career, but his talent is unchartable. If they can keep him healthy, getting Tua at 5 is a steal for their franchise QB.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

The Chargers have a lot to think about for this pick, whether to get their QB for the future or not, but taking arguably the best offensive lineman in the class in Andrew Thomas seems like the best option.

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

With Luke Kuechly’s surprise retirement, this is an easy pick for the Panthers. Matt Rhule is going to get to build this team the way he wants, and that starts with the versatile Isaiah Simmons, who could play linebacker, safety, and can rush the passer.

8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Kyler Murray showed spirts this season of what he is capable of in this league. Protecting him should be the Cardinals number one priority, and that starts by drafting Wirfs, who could play inside or out of the line at the next level.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, IDL, Auburn

An upgrade in the trenches is desperately needed in Jacksonville, and Brown can stop the run and will be an inside pass rushing threat at the next level.

10. Cleveland Browns: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

With the Jim Thorpe winner the best remaining defense player, this would be a steal for the Browns. With the three best offensive lineman off the board, Cleveland could use an athletic ball hawk who can also disrupt any run game.

11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Choosing between Jeudy or Lamb to go off the board first is a toss-up, but I think Jeudy is a tad better, and with Robby Anderson potentially leaving through free agency, the Jets will get a true No. 1 receiver in Jeudy.

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

The Raiders need to surround Derek Carr with more playmakers, and CeeDee is the perfect fit for Gruden. Lamb will make their new state-of-the-art stadium erupt.

13. Indianapolis Colts: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

With Jacoby Brissett having an up and down year, there’s questions about the quarterback situation in Indy. Herbert could use the Senior Bowl to improve his stock, and him and Frank Reich could make an interesting tandem.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Love is an intriguing prospect. With the Bucs being in the same situation as the Colts, they could be in the market for a QB early. Jordan Love is a project, but under Bruce Arians, he could have a high ceiling.

15. Denver Broncos: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

The Broncos had a banged up secondary in 2019, and Fulton is the right pick here. With Chris Harris potentially gone in free agency, the Broncos will need a new No. 1 CB, and despite his size, Fulton is a top ten talent.

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

With the lack of production out of Atlanta’s edge rush, A.J. is a solid pick here. He won’t get you recording breaking numbers, but he’s a solid performer at the next level.

17. Dallas Cowboys: Javon Kinlaw, IDL, South Carolina

Kinlaw is very gifted physically, and he has been putting the world on notice at the Senior Bowl. He brings a lot of versatility to Dallas with the ability to play multiple positions in the trenches.

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

Chaisson led the National Champs in sacks, tackles for loss, and QB hurries. He is a freak athlete with crazy speed off the edge, and a solid pick up for an already solid Miami defense.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

With two picks in the first round, they fix their two biggest issues by taking Kenneth Murray. Murray’s instinctive play, aggressive play, and non-stop mentality will fit in perfectly with the Raiders organization.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles): C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Even with a quiet senior season and recording 0 interceptions, Henderson’s 6’1” frame and his pure athleticism will help him at the next level. Great pick to help fit the void left from Jalen Ramsey’s departure.

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Speed, speed, and more speed. Ruggs is a serious burner, who could break John Ross’s 40-yard dash record at the combine. He is a perfect fit for the Eagles, who lack speed and a real deep threat, with Desean Jackson only playing one game in 2019.

22. Buffalo Bills: Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

Jerry Hughes and Trent Murphy will both be 30 this year. The Bills leading sack getter was their defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. Gross-Matos had 17 tackles, and almost double the tackles for losses at Penn State. Match made in heaven.

23. New England Patriots: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

The Patriots didn’t have a lot of wide receiver production outside of Julian Edelman. The loss of Gronk to retirement looked to hurt more than we would expect, so picking up a big bodied receiver in Higgins would be a step in the right direction.

24. New Orleans Saints: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

This might be a huge gamble for the Saints, but it could end up being a high reward. Eason didn’t have any crazy seasons at Washington or Georgia, but his huge stature and arm talent would be very interesting to Sean Payton and the Saint’s offense.

25. Minnesota Vikings: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

With Xavier Rhodes taking a big step back in 2019, and both Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander becoming free agents, Diggs would answer a lot of questions at the CB spot. His physical play and size would help lock down one side of the defense for the Vikings.

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

The Dolphins had the league’s worst rushing offense in 2019. Taking this class’s best running back seems like the obvious answer, but they have questions to answer on their offensive line as well.

27. Seattle Seahawks: Bryce Hall, CB, Hall

The Seahawks love long, lanky, instinctive corners, and Hall fits the bill perfectly. No-brainer pick to help a mediocre-at-best secondary.

28. Baltimore Ravens: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

With the Ravens having a revolutionary QB at the helm, Shenault would just add to the creative possibilities in Baltimore. Built more like a running back, Shenault could cause even more matchup issues for anyone defending the Ravens.

29. Tennessee Titans: Neville Gallimore, IDL, Oklahoma

Along with Jeffrey Simmons entering his second year, adding Gallimore would create a young and dominate defensive line in Tennessee. Already improving his stock at the Senior Bowl, this could be a steal of a pick for the Titans.

30. Green Bay Packers: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Jefferson would be a perfect complement to Davante Adams. The Packers don’t usually draft receiver in the first round, but Jefferson’s play making ability and sure hands are hard to pass on.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

The last footage we have of Terrell was him against the LSU receivers, and we know how that went down. He still has great size and instincts, and his long arms make him a great man-to-man coverage prospect.

32. San Francisco 49ers: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

The best safety in the draft waits the whole night to hear his name called. With Jimmie Ward potentially out of San Fran after his one year deal expires, McKinney’s physical play style would be a great fit for the Niners.