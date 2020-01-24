Are Your Rooting For Andy...

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
01/24/2020
One More Shot for Andy! Plus Eagles OC Search & Baseball Troubles

The Doc & Watkins discuss the triumph of Philadelphia's (NOW) favorite son Andy Reid & the Kansas City Chiefs & ask will the Eagles hire an OC anytime soon?!? Plus - #GymTime2020 - Super Sunday is Set! A Look Back at Championship Sunday - Chiefs/Titans - Niners/Pack - Boyz II Men drama (apparently) - Jason Kelce...#SchmuckOfTheWeek?! - Sign Stealing Goes Wild - Oh baby (blue)!!! Powder Blue Uni's Making a Comeback & More!

Posted by on 01/24/2020 in Eagles, Phillies, Podcast: Section 247

