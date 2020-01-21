Does Derrick Rose Make Sense For The Sixers?

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

We are slowly approaching the NBA trade deadline, and the Sixers have still yet to make any moves to upgrade their roster for a deep playoff run. Elton Brand is working diligently behind the scenes, as recent reports have come out that the Sixers have expressed interest in acquiring a former MVP.

With Blake Griffin most likely out for the rest of the season and Andre Drummond being on the last year of his contract, the Pistons are slowly heading into a rebuild. That being said, the team should be looking to part ways with Derrick Rose since he does not fit the timeline.

The Sixers are among a handful of teams that have expressed interest in acquiring Rose from Detroit. This begs the question, is Derrick Rose a good fit for the Sixers?

So far on the season, Rose is averaging 18.4 PPG, 5.8 APG, and 2.4 RPG on around 26 minutes a night. If acquired he has the potential to be shot-creating bench piece this team has been looking for.

One thing that could cause concerns for the Sixers is his three-point shooting. As we know the Sixers have not been one of the better teams in the NBA in shooting the deep ball this season. Although Rose attempts around three shots from three a night, he is only shooting 31%.

Adding shooting at the trade deadline is a must for the Sixers as it is an area that vastly needs an upgrade on this roster. If the team uses most of its assets on acquiring Rose, it will make adding shooting a lot more difficult.

Outside of his below-average shooting, I think there is a case for the Sixers going and getting a guy like Rose. They have been in need of a player who can come off the bench and create their own shots, which is a role Rose could slide into easily.

Another positive with Rose is his contract. He is making a little over seven million dollars a year, which is a steal for the numbers he is putting up. Not to mention he is signed through next year as well, which means the Sixers will not just be trading for a rental.

This move could be even bigger if Brett Brown decides to move Al Horford to the bench when Joel Embiid returns from injury. Having Rose and Horford come in with the second unit would make the Sixers a much deeper team. Along with having a pair of players who could run a deadly pick and roll together.

I wouldn’t say Rose is a seamless fit, but I think he would bring more positive than negative. He could be a solidified scorer off the bench and can be the missing guard piece that this team will need to fill out the playoff rotation. It will be interesting to see if Elton Brand gets the move done.