Eagles Bring Back Old Friend Shelton Gibson

The Eagles announced that they have re-signed receiver Shelton Gibson to the active roster.

The Eagles made the first move yesterday , but made the second regarding their injured players on Wednesday.

Gibson will take Brooks' roster spot.

With the way Burnett and Davis were playing last week, it would be unlikely Gibson gets many snaps outside of special teams.

Gibson struggled to contribute anything offensively in his two seasons with the Eagles after they drafted him in the fifth round in 2017.

That said, Gibson did pretty well as a gunner on returns.

He had just three receptions for 59 yards over those two years and was not able to jump in with a depleted receiving corps as players like Greg Ward have done this season.

He was released by the Eagles in training camp prior to this season and spent the entire season with the Browns practice squad.

The Eagles also made a change on the practice squad.

Joseph provides an extra offensive lineman for a team that just lost guard Brandon Brooks. He has spent time with the Bears, Jets, Vikings, Ravens and Falcons since going undrafted in 2017.