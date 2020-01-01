Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Eagles & Phillies All-Decade Teams & Top 5 Philly Sports Moments of the Decade
Wild Card Round Comparisons: Receivers and Tight Ends

Eagles Bring Back Old Friend Shelton Gibson

01/01/2020
Embed from Getty Images

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles made the first move yesterday, but made the second regarding their injured players on Wednesday.

The Eagles announced that they have re-signed receiver Shelton Gibson to the active roster.

Gibson will take Brooks' roster spot.

With the way Burnett and Davis were playing last week, it would be unlikely Gibson gets many snaps outside of special teams.

Gibson struggled to contribute anything offensively in his two seasons with the Eagles after they drafted him in the fifth round in 2017.

That said, Gibson did pretty well as a gunner on returns.

He had just three receptions for 59 yards over those two years and was not able to jump in with a depleted receiving corps as players like Greg Ward have done this season.

He was released by the Eagles in training camp prior to this season and spent the entire season with the Browns practice squad.

The Eagles also made a change on the practice squad.

Joseph provides an extra offensive lineman for a team that just lost guard Brandon Brooks. He has spent time with the Bears, Jets, Vikings, Ravens and Falcons since going undrafted in 2017.

Posted by on 01/01/2020 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)