Eagles Coaching Staff Updates

On Friday, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the Eagles were moving on from defensive line coach Phillip Daniels.

On Friday, there were quite a few significant updates on those searches for the first time since the announcement and the Eagles announced another coaching change for the 2020 season.

It has been a few weeks since the Eagles moved on from a few coaches and found themselves in a need of a new coordinator to assist Doug Pederson.

Daniels was dealt a tough hand in his first year as the defensive line coach, with Malik Jackson missing essentially the entire season, Tim Jernigan and Hassan Ridgeway missing half the season and the pairing of Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox getting off to very slow starts.

The younger players like Josh Sweat and Derek Barnett did seem to improve, but both were thought to be big picks with high potential anyway, so it is unclear how much of that development was Phillips' doing.

Phillips had been with the team since 2016 and was the assistant defensive line coach until his promotion last offseason.

The move means that the Eagles are with four vacancies, two for Jim Schwartz and two for Doug Pederson.

Offensive Coordinator

Popular candidate James Urban, who is Lamar Jackson's position coach in Baltimore, has pulled his name from the running for offensive coordinator of the Eagles, according to John Harbaugh.

The first interview to be publicly confirmed for the position, Jeff McLane reports that the Eagles are meeting with USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.

Harrell was a quarterback at Texas Tech and was in the NFL for a few seasons with the Packers and Jets, earning a Super Bowl ring in Green Bay.

He began caoching at Oklahoma State, but left to play in the CFL before returning as a coach at Washington State and then taking his first coordinator position at University of North Texas. Harrell turned a poor offense at UNT into a top unit in 2017 and 2018 before becoming the offensive coordinator at USC just last January.

Harrell is a rising star, but it is fair to wonder how he would handle the leap to the NFL.

Among other candidates, Geoff Mosher of 97.3 ESPN reports that the Eagles have not expressed interest in oft rumored candidate and Chief QB coach Mike Kafka, who played a key role in Patrick Mahomes' development.

Reported internal candidates include running backs coach Duce Staley and quarterbacks coach Press Taylor.

Wide Receivers Coach

Along with James Urban, Baltimore tight end coach Bobby Engram has removed himself from the running for a position with the Eagles.

Engram was one of only two speculated option at the position, with Hines Ward being the only other candidate rumored to be of interest to Philadelphia.

Ward is currently an offensive assistant with the Jets.

Front Office Position

Zach Berman of The Athletic reports that former Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin has been hired as an assistant to the general manager to focus on scouting and player development.

Barwin had an interest in returning to the Eagles as a player and an interest in working in the front office following his playing days.

He had also never left Philadelphia, with his family and he maintaining a home in the city.