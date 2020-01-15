Eagles Legend Harold Carmichael Selected To Hall of Fame

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
01/15/2020

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

While the announcement of two other coaches being inducted this last weekend meant that former Eagles head coach Dick Vermeil would not get into Canton, there was another legendary Eagle on the ballot.

Receiver Harold Carmichael had to wait for the official list announced Monday morning and his name was atop the list.

As the Eagles note in their own post, Carmichael is the franchise leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, but had not been admitted to the Hall of Fame.

Both Carmichael and Vermeil were selected as finalists for the 2020 class induction celebrating the 100th year of the NFL with overlooked legends who had not made the hall would be getting another chance.

Carmichael was announced in the first group of inductees and was a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.

He was also selected as the NFL Man of the Year in 1980.

Others included in the 15-person Centennial Class include:

OT Jim Covert

OT Winston Hill

OT Duke Slater

DE Ed Sprinkle

DE Mac Speedie

DT Alex Karras

S Bobby Dillon

S Donnie Shell

S Cliff Harris

Steve Sabol

George Young

Paul Tagliabue

Bill Cowher

Jimmy Johnson

