Eagles & Phillies All-Decade Teams & Top 5 Philly Sports Moments of the Decade
01/01/2020
Lipinski & Watkins breakdown the #Eagles NFC East Division win over the #Giants.
Plus
- #CarsonWentz, elite #NFL QB
- #BattleOfTheBirds #NFLPlayoff preview
- #Birds #AllDecade team
- #Top 5 Philly Sports Moments of the Decade
- #NFLBlackMonday -
- #Phillies All-Decade team (time permitting)
- #SchmuckOfTheWeek: #Rampage Jackson
