Eagles Sign Corner With Starting Experience To Futures Contract

01/10/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Shortly after their wild card round loss in Philadelphia, the Eagles signed eight of their 10 practice squad players to futures contracts to bring them back to camp for the 2020 season.

On Friday, the Eagles signed another player to a futures deal; someone who has starting experience in the league.

The Eagles announced the signing of corner Trevor Williams to a futures deal.

Williams is another former Penn Stater - a school that, along with Stanford, the organization seems to like a lot of players from recently.

An undrafted free agent in 2016, Williams was a rising star that season, taking over the starting corner spot mid-season.

He was a solid starter in 2017, having one of his best games against the Eagles.

In 2018, he entered the season as the starting corner, but found himself on injured reserve by the end of the year.

His recovery was not as successful as he hoped and he would up on injured reserve again in 2019. He was waived with an injury designation and picked up by the Cardinals, but he managed just 16 special teams snaps in his time there before again being released.

Here is a highlight reel from his play in the NFL:

Betwween 2017 and 2018, Williams compiled three interceptions, 17 PBUs and 67 tackles.

The Eagles will hope that Williams can truly recover from his quad injury this offseason and compete for a starting corner spot. If that happens, this will have been a massively successful move with Williams either providing a starting corner or top-level depth at the position.

