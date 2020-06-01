Eagles Sign Eight To Futures Contracts

Roster Move: #Eagles have signed the following players to reserve/future contracts. pic.twitter.com/Ypmx9EzCZP

The eight were announced by the team on Tuesday and are all practice squad members for the team.

Essentially, these contracts allow the team to sign younger prospects to be in camp with them to start 2020.

The Eagles, in their first offseason move, have signed eight players to futures contracts.

All of Philadelphia has learned the importance of developing those on the practice squad this season, so these are moves that shouldn't be overlooked.

Receiver River Cracraft was recently signed to the practice squad to fill the spot of the promoted Deontay Burnett.

Tight end Alex Ellis re-joined the team in December after his injury period was up. He had been on the team's 53-man roster for much of the beginning of the season, but an injury forced the Eagles to waive him in favor of someone who could contribute right away.

Marcus Green was not with the team in training camp, but was added to the practice squad almost immediately following roster cutdowns. He is a receiver and a returner.

Like Green, quarterback Kyle Lauletta was also signed immediately following roster cuts in favor of draft pick Clayton Thorson.

Defensive tackle Albert Huggins was signed to the 53-man roster when the Eagles had no defensive tackles healthy behind Fletcher Cox and played some snaps before being waived, claimed by the Patriots and waived a day later. The Eagles immediately re-signed him to their practice squad.

Receiver Marken Michel was a preseason standout after a successful stint in the CFL, but was cut and only returned to the team a few months ago when the team was in desperate need of pass catchers.

Center Keegan Render was brought in after linebacker Alex Singelton was promoted following the release of Zach Brown.

Corner and returner Tremon Smith was signed to the practice squad shortly after the big shake-up mid-season where the Eagles released Mack Hollins.

Offensive tackle Dieugot Joseph and running back De'Angelo Henderson Sr. were the only two practice squad players not signed to a futures contract.