Flyers-Blues: Game 47 Preview

The Flyers faced both the Capitals and Bruins on home ice, and at the time, each was at least in a tie for the most points in the NHL. Their only remaining road game before the All-Star break and bye week is also against a team tied for the most points in the standings. The defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues await in a Wednesday night matchup.

After a thrilling comeback win over the Bruins capped off a 2-1-0 stretch at home, it's back on the road for the Flyers , where they will be put to the test once again.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P St. Louis Blues GP G A P Travis Konecny 43 14 25 39 David Perron 47 20 26 46 Sean Couturier 46 13 26 39 Brayden Schenn 47 17 23 40 Jake Voracek 46 8 28 36 Ryan O'Reilly 47 8 32 40 Claude Giroux 46 13 18 31 Jaden Schwartz 47 16 23 39 Kevin Hayes 46 14 12 26 Alex Pietrangelo 47 12 26 38

Player to Watch 14 Sean Couturier 10 Brayden Schenn Last 5 Games: 1 G, 5 A, 6 P, +3 Last 5 Games: 0 G, 6 A, 6 P, -1

Sean Couturier scored on Monday to snap a four-game goalless drought and posted a three-point game to move into a tie for the team lead in points. With six points over his last five games, Couturier has stepped up in a big way lately and will need to again on the road against the West's best team.

Brayden Schenn has piled up plenty of points over the last few games, but all of them have been assists. He has not scored since a two-goal game on Dec. 23, a nine-game goalless drought, while posting nine assists in that time. The former Flyer sure seems due, and that doesn't bode well for the Flyers.