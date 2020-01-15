Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Flyers G Carter Hart Out 2-3 Weeks with Lower Abdominal Injury

Flyers-Blues: Game 47 Preview

01/15/2020

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

After a thrilling comeback win over the Bruins capped off a 2-1-0 stretch at home, it's back on the road for the Flyers, where they will be put to the test once again.

The Flyers faced both the Capitals and Bruins on home ice, and at the time, each was at least in a tie for the most points in the NHL. Their only remaining road game before the All-Star break and bye week is also against a team tied for the most points in the standings. The defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues await in a Wednesday night matchup.

Game time is 8 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P St. Louis Blues GP G A P
Travis Konecny 43 14 25 39 David Perron 47 20 26 46
Sean Couturier 46 13 26 39 Brayden Schenn 47 17 23 40
Jake Voracek 46 8 28 36 Ryan O'Reilly 47 8 32 40
Claude Giroux 46 13 18 31 Jaden Schwartz 47 16 23 39
Kevin Hayes  46 14 12 26 Alex Pietrangelo 47 12 26 38
 
Player to Watch
14 Sean Couturier 10 Brayden Schenn
Last 5 Games: 1 G, 5 A, 6 P, +3 Last 5 Games: 0 G, 6 A, 6 P, -1
 
Sean Couturier scored on Monday to snap a four-game goalless drought and posted a three-point game to move into a tie for the team lead in points. With six points over his last five games, Couturier has stepped up in a big way lately and will need to again on the road against the West's best team.
 
Brayden Schenn has piled up plenty of points over the last few games, but all of them have been assists. He has not scored since a two-goal game on Dec. 23, a nine-game goalless drought, while posting nine assists in that time. The former Flyer sure seems due, and that doesn't bode well for the Flyers. 
 
Projected Goalie Matchup
37 Brian Elliott 50 Jordan Binnington
21 GP, 9-5-3, 3.16 GAA, .896 SV% 33 GP, 22-7-4, 2.47 GAA, .917 SV%

Brian Elliott gets the start on Wednesday night against his former team. Elliott suffered the loss in his last start in Carolina on Jan. 7, making 28 saves on 33 shots.

Jordan Binnington picked up where he left off a year ago. He's obviously come such a long way since his first NHL win and shutout in Philadelphia on Jan. 7 last year. Aside from a disastrous night against Colorado, where he allowed seven goals on 41 shots, Binnington has wins in nine of his last 10 starts. 

Flyers Projected Lineup

Injuries: Carter Hart (lower right abdominal, 2-to-3 weeks), Shayne Gostisbehere (knee, 3 weeks), Justin Braun (groin, out until All-Star break), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)

Left Wing Center Right Wing
28 Claude Giroux 13 Kevin Hayes 11 Travis Konecny
12 Michael Raffl 14 Sean Couturier 93 Jake Voracek
25 James van Riemsdyk 21 Scott Laughton 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
18 Tyler Pitlick 82 Connor Bunnaman 44 Chris Stewart
Defense    
9 Ivan Provorov 15 Matt Niskanen  
6 Travis Sanheim 5 Phil Myers  
8 Robert Hagg 59 Mark Friedman  
Goalie    
79 Carter Hart 49 Alex Lyon  

Lineup Notes

With the news of Carter Hart's injury, Alex Lyon has been called up to fill in as the backup. To make room for Lyon on the roster, the Flyers sent down Joel Farabee for Wednesday's game and placed Chris Stewart on waivers. Stewart will play on Wednesday before Farabee likely rejoins the team on Thursday.

Blues Projected Lineup

Injuries: Vladimir Tarasenko, Sammy Blais, Colton Parayko

Scratches: Troy Brouwer, Jordan Kyrou, Carl Gunnarsson

Left Wing Center Right Wing
17 Jaden Schwartz 10 Brayden Schenn 70 Oskar Sundqvist
12 Zach Sanford 90 Ryan O'Reilly 57 David Perron
20 Alex Steen 18 Robert Thomas 21 Tyler Bozak
28 Mackenzie MacEachern 61 Jacob de la Rose 49 Ivan Barbashev
Defense    
29 Vince Dunn 27 Alex Pietrangelo  
19 Jay Bouwmeester 72 Justin Faulk  
77 Niko Mikkola 41 Robert Bortuzzo  
Goalie    
50 Jordan Binnington 34 Jake Allen  

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (21st), Blues (4th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (11th), Blues (13th)
  • Recent History vs. Blues
    • Jan. 7, 2019 - Blues 3, Flyers 0 (at PHI)
    • April 4, 2019 - Blues 7, Flyers 3 (at STL)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Blues
    • Claude Giroux - 16 GP, 4 G, 8 A, 12 P
    • Jake Voracek - 31 GP, 6 G, 11 A, 17 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 15 GP, 4 G, 2 A, 6 P
    • Brian Elliott - 7 GP, 5-2-0, 2.90 GAA, .898 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBCSN
Radio: 93.3 WMMR

