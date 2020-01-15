Flyers-Blues: Game 47 Preview
01/15/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
After a thrilling comeback win over the Bruins capped off a 2-1-0 stretch at home, it's back on the road for the Flyers, where they will be put to the test once again.
The Flyers faced both the Capitals and Bruins on home ice, and at the time, each was at least in a tie for the most points in the NHL. Their only remaining road game before the All-Star break and bye week is also against a team tied for the most points in the standings. The defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues await in a Wednesday night matchup.
Game time is 8 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|St. Louis Blues
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Travis Konecny
|43
|14
|25
|39
|David Perron
|47
|20
|26
|46
|Sean Couturier
|46
|13
|26
|39
|Brayden Schenn
|47
|17
|23
|40
|Jake Voracek
|46
|8
|28
|36
|Ryan O'Reilly
|47
|8
|32
|40
|Claude Giroux
|46
|13
|18
|31
|Jaden Schwartz
|47
|16
|23
|39
|Kevin Hayes
|46
|14
|12
|26
|Alex Pietrangelo
|47
|12
|26
|38
|Player to Watch
|14 Sean Couturier
|10 Brayden Schenn
|Last 5 Games: 1 G, 5 A, 6 P, +3
|Last 5 Games: 0 G, 6 A, 6 P, -1
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|37 Brian Elliott
|50 Jordan Binnington
|21 GP, 9-5-3, 3.16 GAA, .896 SV%
|33 GP, 22-7-4, 2.47 GAA, .917 SV%
Brian Elliott gets the start on Wednesday night against his former team. Elliott suffered the loss in his last start in Carolina on Jan. 7, making 28 saves on 33 shots.
Jordan Binnington picked up where he left off a year ago. He's obviously come such a long way since his first NHL win and shutout in Philadelphia on Jan. 7 last year. Aside from a disastrous night against Colorado, where he allowed seven goals on 41 shots, Binnington has wins in nine of his last 10 starts.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Injuries: Carter Hart (lower right abdominal, 2-to-3 weeks), Shayne Gostisbehere (knee, 3 weeks), Justin Braun (groin, out until All-Star break), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|13 Kevin Hayes
|11 Travis Konecny
|12 Michael Raffl
|14 Sean Couturier
|93 Jake Voracek
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|21 Scott Laughton
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|82 Connor Bunnaman
|44 Chris Stewart
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|5 Phil Myers
|8 Robert Hagg
|59 Mark Friedman
|Goalie
|79 Carter Hart
|49 Alex Lyon
Lineup Notes
With the news of Carter Hart's injury, Alex Lyon has been called up to fill in as the backup. To make room for Lyon on the roster, the Flyers sent down Joel Farabee for Wednesday's game and placed Chris Stewart on waivers. Stewart will play on Wednesday before Farabee likely rejoins the team on Thursday.
Blues Projected Lineup
Injuries: Vladimir Tarasenko, Sammy Blais, Colton Parayko
Scratches: Troy Brouwer, Jordan Kyrou, Carl Gunnarsson
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|17 Jaden Schwartz
|10 Brayden Schenn
|70 Oskar Sundqvist
|12 Zach Sanford
|90 Ryan O'Reilly
|57 David Perron
|20 Alex Steen
|18 Robert Thomas
|21 Tyler Bozak
|28 Mackenzie MacEachern
|61 Jacob de la Rose
|49 Ivan Barbashev
|Defense
|29 Vince Dunn
|27 Alex Pietrangelo
|19 Jay Bouwmeester
|72 Justin Faulk
|77 Niko Mikkola
|41 Robert Bortuzzo
|Goalie
|50 Jordan Binnington
|34 Jake Allen
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (21st), Blues (4th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (11th), Blues (13th)
- Recent History vs. Blues
- Jan. 7, 2019 - Blues 3, Flyers 0 (at PHI)
- April 4, 2019 - Blues 7, Flyers 3 (at STL)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Blues
- Claude Giroux - 16 GP, 4 G, 8 A, 12 P
- Jake Voracek - 31 GP, 6 G, 11 A, 17 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 15 GP, 4 G, 2 A, 6 P
- Brian Elliott - 7 GP, 5-2-0, 2.90 GAA, .898 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBCSN
Radio: 93.3 WMMR
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.