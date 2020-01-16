Flyers-Canadiens: Game 48 Preview
01/16/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Two games this week for the Flyers have required extra time, but ended in thrilling fashion. A daunting schedule that included four teams in the Top 6 in the NHL standings ended with the Flyers posting a 3-1-0 record.
Perhaps the bigger test for the Flyers now is maintaining that success at home against teams out of the playoff picture. Thursday night brings one of those challenges, as the Flyers take on the Montreal Canadiens.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Montreal Canadiens
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Sean Couturier
|47
|13
|28
|41
|Tomas Tatar
|48
|16
|24
|40
|Travis Konecny
|43
|15
|25
|40
|Max Domi
|48
|12
|21
|33
|Jake Voracek
|47
|9
|28
|37
|Phillip Danault
|48
|12
|20
|32
|Claude Giroux
|47
|13
|19
|32
|Shea Weber
|48
|12
|20
|32
|Kevin Hayes
|47
|14
|12
|26
|Brendan Gallagher
|41
|15
|17
|32
|Player to Watch
|11 Travis Konecny
|14 Nick Suzuki
|Last 5 Games: 3 G, 1 A, 4 P, -2
|Last 5 Games: 2 G, 1 A, 3 P, -2
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|34 Alex Lyon
|31 Carey Price
|0 GP, 0-0-0, -.-- GAA, .--- SV%
|38 GP, 18-16-4, 2.87 GAA, .907 SV%
Alain Vigneault was asked who his goalie would be for Thursday's game. He said he knew, but didn't share with the media because he wanted to inform the goalies first. The best guess is that Alex Lyon will get his first start in the NHL this season since Brian Elliott started on Wednesday night and Vigneault has rarely used a goalie twice in back-to-back situations.
Carey Price will face the Flyers for the second time this season in Philadelphia. He suffered a loss in overtime on Nov. 7 despite making 40 saves on 43 shots. Price has been as good as it gets in his last two games. He posted a 31-save shutout against Calgary on Monday and made 41 saves on 42 shots in a win against Ottawa last Saturday.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Injuries: Carter Hart (lower right abdominal, 2-to-3 weeks), Shayne Gostisbehere (knee, 3 weeks), Justin Braun (groin, out until All-Star break), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|13 Kevin Hayes
|11 Travis Konecny
|12 Michael Raffl
|14 Sean Couturier
|93 Jake Voracek
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|21 Scott Laughton
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|49 Joel Farabee
|82 Connor Bunnaman
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|5 Phil Myers
|8 Robert Hagg
|59 Mark Friedman
|Goalie
|34 Alex Lyon
|37 Brian Elliott
Lineup Notes
Chris Stewart cleared waivers and was sent to the Phantoms, allowing the Flyers to call up Joel Farabee again. He returns to the lineup for Thursday.
Canadiens Projected Lineup
Injuries: Jonathan Drouin, Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Brendan Gallagher, Noah Juulsen
Scratches: Dale Weise, Brett Kulak
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|90 Tomas Tatar
|24 Phillip Danault
|17 Ilya Kovalchuk
|62 Artturi Lehkonen
|13 Max Domi
|14 Nick Suzuki
|25 Ryan Poehling
|15 Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|21 Nick Cousins
|63 Matthew Peca
|44 Nate Thompson
|43 Jordan Weal
|Defense
|8 Ben Chiarot
|6 Shea Weber
|28 Marco Scandella
|26 Jeff Petry
|53 Victor Mete
|20 Cale Fleury
|Goalie
|31 Carey Price
|39 Charlie Lindgren
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (T-18th), Canadiens (T-12th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (11th), Canadiens (23th)
- Recent History vs. Canadiens
- Nov. 7, 2019 - Flyers 3, Canadiens 2 (F/OT) (at PHI)
- Nov. 30, 2019 - Flyers 4, Canadiens 3 (F/OT) (at MTL)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Canadiens
- Claude Giroux - 16 GP, 4 G, 8 A, 12 P
- Jake Voracek - 31 GP, 6 G, 11 A, 17 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 15 GP, 4 G, 2 A, 6 P
- Brian Elliott - 7 GP, 5-2-0, 2.90 GAA, .898 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.