Flyers-Canadiens: Game 48 Preview

Team Leaders

Travis Konecny has been heating up of late with goals in four of his last seven games. The Flyers All-Star regained the team lead in goals with his 15th of the season on Wednesday night after going through a seven-game goalless drought.

Nick Suzuki has emerged as a power-play threat for the Canadiens, scoring a pair of power-play goals over the last five games. Suzuki also had a five-game stretch where he posted eight points in late December.

Projected Goalie Matchup 34 Alex Lyon 31 Carey Price 0 GP, 0-0-0, -.-- GAA, .--- SV% 38 GP, 18-16-4, 2.87 GAA, .907 SV%

Alain Vigneault was asked who his goalie would be for Thursday's game. He said he knew, but didn't share with the media because he wanted to inform the goalies first. The best guess is that Alex Lyon will get his first start in the NHL this season since Brian Elliott started on Wednesday night and Vigneault has rarely used a goalie twice in back-to-back situations.

Carey Price will face the Flyers for the second time this season in Philadelphia. He suffered a loss in overtime on Nov. 7 despite making 40 saves on 43 shots. Price has been as good as it gets in his last two games. He posted a 31-save shutout against Calgary on Monday and made 41 saves on 42 shots in a win against Ottawa last Saturday.

Flyers Projected Lineup

Injuries: Carter Hart (lower right abdominal, 2-to-3 weeks), Shayne Gostisbehere (knee, 3 weeks), Justin Braun (groin, out until All-Star break), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)

Left Wing Center Right Wing 28 Claude Giroux 13 Kevin Hayes 11 Travis Konecny 12 Michael Raffl 14 Sean Couturier 93 Jake Voracek 25 James van Riemsdyk 21 Scott Laughton 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel 49 Joel Farabee 82 Connor Bunnaman 18 Tyler Pitlick Defense 9 Ivan Provorov 15 Matt Niskanen 6 Travis Sanheim 5 Phil Myers 8 Robert Hagg 59 Mark Friedman Goalie 34 Alex Lyon 37 Brian Elliott

Lineup Notes

Chris Stewart cleared waivers and was sent to the Phantoms, allowing the Flyers to call up Joel Farabee again. He returns to the lineup for Thursday.

Canadiens Projected Lineup

Injuries: Jonathan Drouin, Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Brendan Gallagher, Noah Juulsen

Scratches: Dale Weise, Brett Kulak

Left Wing Center Right Wing 90 Tomas Tatar 24 Phillip Danault 17 Ilya Kovalchuk 62 Artturi Lehkonen 13 Max Domi 14 Nick Suzuki 25 Ryan Poehling 15 Jesperi Kotkaniemi 21 Nick Cousins 63 Matthew Peca 44 Nate Thompson 43 Jordan Weal Defense 8 Ben Chiarot 6 Shea Weber 28 Marco Scandella 26 Jeff Petry 53 Victor Mete 20 Cale Fleury Goalie 31 Carey Price 39 Charlie Lindgren

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (T-18th), Canadiens (T-12th)

Penalty Kill: Flyers (11th), Canadiens (23th)

Recent History vs. Canadiens Nov. 7, 2019 - Flyers 3, Canadiens 2 (F/OT) (at PHI) Nov. 30, 2019 - Flyers 4, Canadiens 3 (F/OT) (at MTL)

Flyers Leaders vs. Canadiens Claude Giroux - 16 GP, 4 G, 8 A, 12 P Jake Voracek - 31 GP, 6 G, 11 A, 17 P James van Riemsdyk - 15 GP, 4 G, 2 A, 6 P Brian Elliott - 7 GP, 5-2-0, 2.90 GAA, .898 SV%



Where to Watch

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN