Flyers-Capitals: Game 44 Preview

That said, the Flyers schedule may just get tougher that on the road. The next four games are against top teams in the league. It starts with the team right at the top of the NHL standings, the Washington Capitals , who dominated their way to a 6-1 win over Ottawa on Tuesday night.

A six-game road trip came to a sour end with a 5-4 overtime loss in Carolina on Tuesday night for the Flyers . A trip home should be just what the doctor ordered, given that the Flyers have a league-best 13-2-4 record on home ice this season, including four straight wins and seven in their last eight games.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Washington Capitals GP G A P Travis Konecny 40 13 24 37 John Carlson 44 13 41 54 Sean Couturier 43 12 23 35 Alex Ovechkin 44 26 16 42 Jake Voracek 43 8 26 34 Evgeny Kuznetsov 41 16 25 41 Claude Giroux 43 13 18 31 Jakub Vrana 44 18 17 35 Ivan Provorov 43 9 15 24 Nicklas Backstrom 36 8 25 33

Player to Watch 93 Jake Voracek 8 Alex Ovechkin Last 5 Games: 0 G, 7 A, 7 P, +2 Last 5 Games: 3 G, 2 A, 5 P, -3

Jake Voracek was certainly a player that provided a good amount of energy in Tuesday's game and came close to ending the game with a shot that hit the crossbar in overtime. In the last five games, Voracek has done his share of setting up teammates with seven assists, but he has gone seven straight games with out a goal.

Alex Ovechkin snapped a three-game goalless drought in a big way with a pair of goals in Tuesday's win. Prior to Tuesday's game, Ovechkin had just four goals in the last 15 games, certainly uncharacteristic of him. The two-goal game may have helped him catch fire again and he'll certainly be one to watch.