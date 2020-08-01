Flyers-Capitals: Game 44 Preview
01/08/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
A six-game road trip came to a sour end with a 5-4 overtime loss in Carolina on Tuesday night for the Flyers. A trip home should be just what the doctor ordered, given that the Flyers have a league-best 13-2-4 record on home ice this season, including four straight wins and seven in their last eight games.
That said, the Flyers schedule may just get tougher that on the road. The next four games are against top teams in the league. It starts with the team right at the top of the NHL standings, the Washington Capitals, who dominated their way to a 6-1 win over Ottawa on Tuesday night.
Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Washington Capitals
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Travis Konecny
|40
|13
|24
|37
|John Carlson
|44
|13
|41
|54
|Sean Couturier
|43
|12
|23
|35
|Alex Ovechkin
|44
|26
|16
|42
|Jake Voracek
|43
|8
|26
|34
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|41
|16
|25
|41
|Claude Giroux
|43
|13
|18
|31
|Jakub Vrana
|44
|18
|17
|35
|Ivan Provorov
|43
|9
|15
|24
|Nicklas Backstrom
|36
|8
|25
|33
|Player to Watch
|93 Jake Voracek
|8 Alex Ovechkin
|Last 5 Games: 0 G, 7 A, 7 P, +2
|Last 5 Games: 3 G, 2 A, 5 P, -3
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|79 Carter Hart
|70 Braden Holtby
|29 GP, 13-10-3, 2.61 GAA, .905 SV%
|30 GP, 18-7-4, 2.99 GAA, .902 SV%
The road struggles continued for Carter Hart, who lost three games and entered another in relief. Hart's overall numbers are still solid, mainly because he has been on an elite level at home. After getting the night off in Carolina, Hart will be in goal for the Flyers on Wednesday against Washington.
Braden Holtby's last game against San Jose was a win where he allowed three goals on 28 shots. It snapped a three-game losing streak for Holyby, who struggled in his own right out of the holiday break. Holtby made 30 saves in a shootout win against the Flyers on Nov. 13.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Injuries: Shayne Gostisbehere (knee, day-to-day), Justin Braun (groin, out until All-Star break), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)
Scratches: Chris Stewart (healthy)
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|11 Travis Konecny
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|13 Kevin Hayes
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|12 Michael Raffl
|93 Jake Voracek
|21 Scott Laughton
|24 Mikhail Vorobyev
|49 Joel Farabee
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|5 Phil Myers
|8 Robert Hagg
|59 Mark Friedman
|Goalie
|79 Carter Hart
|37 Brian Elliott
Lineup Notes
Shayne Gostisbehere is scratched with a knee injury suffered late in Tuesday's game. Mark Friedman was called up and will make his season debut on Wednesday.
Capitals Projected Lineup
Injuries: Christian Djoos
Scratches: Travis Boyd
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|8 Alex Ovechkin
|19 Nicklas Backstrom
|43 Tom Wilson
|13 Jakub Vrana
|92 Evgeny Kuznetsov
|77 T.J. Oshie
|62 Carl Hagelin
|20 Lars Eller
|14 Richard Panik
|28 Brendan Leipsic
|26 Nic Dowd
|21 Garnet Hathaway
|Defense
|6 Michal Kempny
|74 John Carlson
|9 Dmitry Orlov
|3 Nick Jensen
|34 Jonas Siegenthaler
|33 Radko Gudas
|Goalie
|70 Braden Holtby
|30 Ilya Samsonov
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (16th), Capitals (10th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (13th), Capitals (3th)
- Recent History vs. Capitals
- Jan. 8, 2019 - Capitals 5, Flyers 3 (at WSH)
- March 6, 2019 - Capitals 5, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
- March 14, 2019 - Capitals 5, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
- March 24, 2019 - Capitals 3, Flyers 1 (at WSH)
- Nov. 13, 2019 - Capitals 2, Flyers 1 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Capitals
- Claude Giroux - 42 GP, 21 G, 20 A, 41 P
- Jake Voracek - 36 GP, 15 G, 16 A, 31 P
- Sean Couturier - 30 GP, 6 G, 13 A, 19 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 31 GP, 8 G, 11 A, 19 P
- Carter Hart - 1 GP, 0-1-1, 2.43 GAA, .925 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Shayne Gostisbehere needs one point to reach 200 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBCSN
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.