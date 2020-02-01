Flyers-Golden Knights: Game 41 Preview

The Flyers have a 1-2-0 record on the six-game road trip so far, and that includes two rather lackluster losses in San Jose and Los Angeles. The road trip continues with a stop against the Vegas Golden Knights , as the Flyers look to get back into the win column.

The Flyers first game of 2020 also marks the halfway point of the regular season. While it has been a fairly successful one so far, the current six-game road trip has tested the Flyers.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Vegas Golden Knights GP G A P Travis Konecny 37 11 24 35 Max Pacioretty 43 16 25 41 Jake Voracek 40 8 23 31 Mark Stone 43 16 24 40 Sean Couturier 40 10 20 30 Reilly Smith 43 15 18 33 Claude Giroux 40 12 16 28 William Karlsson 43 10 23 33 Kevin Hayes 40 12 11 23 Jonathan Marchessault 43 15 16 31

Player to Watch 14 Sean Couturier 61 Mark Stone Last 5 Games: 1 G, 1 A, 2 P, +1 Last 5 Games: 3 G, 3 A, 6 P, +4

Sean Couturier did score a goal in Sunday's win in Anaheim, but has struggled to put up points over recent games with just two over the last five games after a string of five points in three games.

Mark Stone is on a four-game points streak where he has scored three goals and has six points. In the month of December, there were only four games where Stone did not record a point. Stone has at least one point in 10 of the last 11 games, including six multi-point games.