Flyers-Golden Knights: Game 41 Preview
01/02/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers first game of 2020 also marks the halfway point of the regular season. While it has been a fairly successful one so far, the current six-game road trip has tested the Flyers.
The Flyers have a 1-2-0 record on the six-game road trip so far, and that includes two rather lackluster losses in San Jose and Los Angeles. The road trip continues with a stop against the Vegas Golden Knights, as the Flyers look to get back into the win column.
Game time is at 10 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Vegas Golden Knights
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Travis Konecny
|37
|11
|24
|35
|Max Pacioretty
|43
|16
|25
|41
|Jake Voracek
|40
|8
|23
|31
|Mark Stone
|43
|16
|24
|40
|Sean Couturier
|40
|10
|20
|30
|Reilly Smith
|43
|15
|18
|33
|Claude Giroux
|40
|12
|16
|28
|William Karlsson
|43
|10
|23
|33
|Kevin Hayes
|40
|12
|11
|23
|Jonathan Marchessault
|43
|15
|16
|31
|Player to Watch
|14 Sean Couturier
|61 Mark Stone
|Last 5 Games: 1 G, 1 A, 2 P, +1
|Last 5 Games: 3 G, 3 A, 6 P, +4
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|79 Carter Hart
|29 Marc-Andre Fleury
|27 GP, 13-8-3, 2.41 GAA, .911 SV%
|28 GP, 16-8-3, 2.71 GAA, .913 SV%
Carter Hart struggled in San Jose, but looked pretty good in two periods in Los Angeles in relief of Brian Elliott on Tuesday. He gets back in net for the start in Vegas on Thursday night.
Marc-Andre Fleury had a rough outing on Dec. 23, allowing seven goals in a loss to Colorado, but has since bounced back with back-to-back wins. In his last against Anaheim, Fleury stopped 26 of 28 shots.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Injuries: Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)
Scratches: Robert Hagg (healthy), Chris Stewart (healthy)
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|93 Jake Voracek
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|13 Kevin Hayes
|11 Travis Konecny
|12 Michael Raffl
|21 Scott Laughton
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|49 Joel Farabee
|24 Mikhail Vorobyev
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|61 Justin Braun
|53 Shayne Gostisbehere
|5 Phil Myers
|Goalie
|79 Carter Hart
|37 Brian Elliott
Lineup Notes
No official word on the lineup just yet, but morning skate line rushes showed that Scott Laughton appears to be returning to action, skating on the third line with Michael Raffl on the third line with Tyler Pitlick.
Golden Knights Projected Lineup
Injuries: Cody Eakin
Scratches: Nicolas Hague
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|81 Jonathan Marchessault
|71 William Karlsson
|19 Reilly Smith
|67 Max Pacioretty
|20 Chandler Stephenson
|61 Mark Stone
|89 Alex Tuch
|26 Paul Stastny
|9 Cody Glass
|28 William Carrier
|92 Tomas Nosek
|75 Ryan Reaves
|Defense
|3 Brayden McNabb
|88 Nate Schmidt
|22 Nick Holden
|27 Shea Theodore
|15 Jon Merrill
|5 Deryk Engelland
|Goalie
|29 Marc-Andre Fleury
|30 Malcolm Subban
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (14th), Golden Knights (10th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (12th), Golden Knights (7th)
- Recent History vs. Golden Knights
- Oct. 4, 2018 - Flyers 5, Golden Knights 2 (at VGK)
- Oct. 13, 2018 - Golden Knights 1, Flyers 0 (at PHI)
- Oct. 21, 2019 - Flyers 6, Golden Knights 2 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Golden Knights
- Sean Couturier - 5 GP, 1 G, 4 A, 5 P
- Kevin Hayes - 5 GP, 1 G, 4 A, 5 P
- Travis Konecny - 5 GP, 1 G, 4 A, 5 P
- Matt Niskanen - 5 GP, 2 G, 3 A, 5 P
- Claude Giroux - 5 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 P
- Milestone Watch
- Shayne Gostisbehere needs two points to reach 200 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
