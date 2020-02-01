Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Wild Card Round Comparisons: Receivers and Tight Ends
Wild Card Round Comparisons: Offensive Line

Flyers-Golden Knights: Game 41 Preview

01/02/2020

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers first game of 2020 also marks the halfway point of the regular season. While it has been a fairly successful one so far, the current six-game road trip has tested the Flyers.

The Flyers have a 1-2-0 record on the six-game road trip so far, and that includes two rather lackluster losses in San Jose and Los Angeles. The road trip continues with a stop against the Vegas Golden Knights, as the Flyers look to get back into the win column.

Game time is at 10 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Vegas Golden Knights GP G A P
Travis Konecny 37 11 24 35 Max Pacioretty 43 16 25 41
Jake Voracek 40 8 23 31 Mark Stone 43 16 24 40
Sean Couturier 40 10 20 30 Reilly Smith 43 15 18 33
Claude Giroux 40 12 16 28 William Karlsson 43 10 23 33
Kevin Hayes  40 12 11 23 Jonathan Marchessault 43 15 16 31
 
Player to Watch
14 Sean Couturier 61 Mark Stone
Last 5 Games: 1 G, 1 A, 2 P, +1 Last 5 Games: 3 G, 3 A, 6 P, +4
 
Sean Couturier did score a goal in Sunday's win in Anaheim, but has struggled to put up points over recent games with just two over the last five games after a string of five points in three games. 
 
Mark Stone is on a four-game points streak where he has scored three goals and has six points. In the month of December, there were only four games where Stone did not record a point. Stone has at least one point in 10 of the last 11 games, including six multi-point games.
 
Projected Goalie Matchup
79 Carter Hart 29 Marc-Andre Fleury
27 GP, 13-8-3, 2.41 GAA, .911 SV% 28 GP, 16-8-3, 2.71 GAA, .913 SV%

Carter Hart struggled in San Jose, but looked pretty good in two periods in Los Angeles in relief of Brian Elliott on Tuesday. He gets back in net for the start in Vegas on Thursday night.

Marc-Andre Fleury had a rough outing on Dec. 23, allowing seven goals in a loss to Colorado, but has since bounced back with back-to-back wins. In his last against Anaheim, Fleury stopped 26 of 28 shots.

Flyers Projected Lineup

Injuries: Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)

Scratches: Robert Hagg (healthy), Chris Stewart (healthy)

Left Wing Center Right Wing
28 Claude Giroux 14 Sean Couturier 93 Jake Voracek
25 James van Riemsdyk 13 Kevin Hayes 11 Travis Konecny
12 Michael Raffl 21 Scott Laughton 18 Tyler Pitlick
49 Joel Farabee 24 Mikhail Vorobyev 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Defense    
9 Ivan Provorov 15 Matt Niskanen  
6 Travis Sanheim 61 Justin Braun  
53 Shayne Gostisbehere 5 Phil Myers  
Goalie    
79 Carter Hart 37 Brian Elliott  

Lineup Notes

No official word on the lineup just yet, but morning skate line rushes showed that Scott Laughton appears to be returning to action, skating on the third line with Michael Raffl on the third line with Tyler Pitlick

Golden Knights Projected Lineup

Injuries: Cody Eakin

Scratches: Nicolas Hague 

Left Wing Center Right Wing
81 Jonathan Marchessault 71 William Karlsson 19 Reilly Smith
67 Max Pacioretty 20 Chandler Stephenson 61 Mark Stone
89 Alex Tuch 26 Paul Stastny 9 Cody Glass
28 William Carrier 92 Tomas Nosek 75 Ryan Reaves
Defense    
3 Brayden McNabb 88 Nate Schmidt  
22 Nick Holden 27 Shea Theodore  
15 Jon Merrill 5 Deryk Engelland  
Goalie    
29 Marc-Andre Fleury 30 Malcolm Subban  

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (14th), Golden Knights (10th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (12th), Golden Knights (7th)
  • Recent History vs. Golden Knights
    • Oct. 4, 2018 - Flyers 5, Golden Knights 2 (at VGK)
    • Oct. 13, 2018 - Golden Knights 1, Flyers 0 (at PHI)
    • Oct. 21, 2019 - Flyers 6, Golden Knights 2 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Golden Knights
    • Sean Couturier - 5 GP, 1 G, 4 A, 5 P
    • Kevin Hayes - 5 GP, 1 G, 4 A, 5 P
    • Travis Konecny - 5 GP, 1 G, 4 A, 5 P
    • Matt Niskanen - 5 GP, 2 G, 3 A, 5 P
    • Claude Giroux - 5 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 P
  • Milestone Watch
    • Shayne Gostisbehere needs two points to reach 200 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Posted by on 01/02/2020 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)