Flyers-Kings: Game 49 Preview
01/18/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
After a 4-1 loss to Montreal on Thursday, a few players noted that a letdown is usually possible after an emotional win. Head coach Alain Vigneault wasn't buying it. Vigneault stated that every game is worth the same two points and that the team needs to be ready to go and execute.
The Flyers next game comes against another team outside of playoff position. The Los Angeles Kings come to town on Saturday night and it is a game the Flyers certainly feel the need to come away with a better result.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Los Angeles Kings
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Sean Couturier
|48
|13
|28
|41
|Anze Kopitar
|49
|17
|26
|43
|Travis Konecny
|45
|15
|25
|40
|Tyler Toffoli
|48
|12
|15
|27
|Jake Voracek
|48
|9
|28
|37
|Alex Iafallo
|49
|10
|17
|27
|Claude Giroux
|48
|13
|19
|32
|Drew Doughty
|49
|6
|21
|27
|Kevin Hayes
|48
|14
|12
|26
|Jeff Carter
|49
|14
|9
|23
|Player to Watch
|93 Jake Voracek
|77 Jeff Carter
|Last 5 Games: 1 G, 2 A, 3 P, +4
|Last 5 Games: 2 G, 1 A, 3 P, -3
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|37 Brian Elliott
|32 Jonathan Quick
|22 GP, 10-5-3, 3.14 GAA, .897 SV%
|31 GP, 11-17-3, 3.01 GAA, .896 SV%
Brian Elliott was excellent in St. Louis, making 30 saves in the overtime win. Elliott is likely going to get at least the next two starts as the Flyers await the return of Carter Hart from injury. Elliott is looking for redemption from his last start against the Kings, where he allowed four goals on 15 shots through two periods.
Jonathan Quick has lost his last three starts, including his last game against the Lightning in overtime, making 35 saves on 38 shots. Quick's last win came on Dec. 31 against the Flyers, where he made 32 saves on 35 shots.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Injuries: Carter Hart (lower right abdominal, 2-to-3 weeks), Shayne Gostisbehere (knee, 3 weeks), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)
Scratches: Mark Friedman
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|13 Kevin Hayes
|11 Travis Konecny
|12 Michael Raffl
|14 Sean Couturier
|93 Jake Voracek
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|21 Scott Laughton
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|49 Joel Farabee
|82 Connor Bunnaman
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|5 Phil Myers
|8 Robert Hagg
|61 Justin Braun
|Goalie
|37 Brian Elliott
|34 Alex Lyon
Lineup Notes
Justin Braun returns to the lineup and Mark Friedman exits. Braun will play alongside Robert Hagg.
Canadiens Projected Lineup
Injuries: Blake Lizotte
Scratches: Matt Luff, Kurtis MacDermid
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|19 Alex Iafallo
|11 Anze Kopitar
|73 Tyler Toffoli
|13 Kyle Clifford
|77 Jeff Carter
|23 Dustin Brown
|9 Adrian Kempe
|10 Mike Amadio
|51 Austin Wagner
|74 Nikolai Prokhorkin
|28 Jaret Anderson-Dolan
|22 Trevor Lewis
|Defense
|27 Alec Martinez
|8 Drew Doughty
|24 Derek Forbort
|26 Sean Walker
|15 Ben Hutton
|3 Matt Roy
|Goalie
|32 Jonathan Quick
|36 Jack Campbell
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (T-19th), Kings (26th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (12th), Kings (28th)
- Recent History vs. Kings
- Nov. 1, 2018 - Flyers 5, Kings 2 (at LA)
- Feb. 7, 2019 - Kings 3, Flyers 2 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- Dec. 31, 2019 - Kings 5, Flyers 3 (at LA)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Kings
- Claude Giroux - 18 GP, 5 G, 10 A, 15 P
- Jake Voracek - 26 GP, 6 G, 13 A, 19 P
- Kevin Hayes - 10 GP, 5 G, 2 A, 7 P
- Brian Elliott - 18 GP, 6-8-2, 2.54 GAA, .912 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 93.3 WMMR
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.