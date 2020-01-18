Flyers-Kings: Game 49 Preview

The Flyers next game comes against another team outside of playoff position. The Los Angeles Kings come to town on Saturday night and it is a game the Flyers certainly feel the need to come away with a better result.

After a 4-1 loss to Montreal on Thursday, a few players noted that a letdown is usually possible after an emotional win. Head coach Alain Vigneault wasn't buying it. Vigneault stated that every game is worth the same two points and that the team needs to be ready to go and execute.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Los Angeles Kings GP G A P Sean Couturier 48 13 28 41 Anze Kopitar 49 17 26 43 Travis Konecny 45 15 25 40 Tyler Toffoli 48 12 15 27 Jake Voracek 48 9 28 37 Alex Iafallo 49 10 17 27 Claude Giroux 48 13 19 32 Drew Doughty 49 6 21 27 Kevin Hayes 48 14 12 26 Jeff Carter 49 14 9 23

Player to Watch 93 Jake Voracek 77 Jeff Carter Last 5 Games: 1 G, 2 A, 3 P, +4 Last 5 Games: 2 G, 1 A, 3 P, -3

Jake Voracek has just one goal in the last 12 games, but it was an important one in overtime against St. Louis. Despite the overall lack of production, Voracek has been more committed to defensive play and showing more energy of late.

Jeff Carter comes into the game with a two-game goal streak and faces his former team. Carter has three goals and five points in 10 career games against the Flyers.