Flyers-Kings: Game 49 Preview

01/18/2020

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

After a 4-1 loss to Montreal on Thursday, a few players noted that a letdown is usually possible after an emotional win. Head coach Alain Vigneault wasn't buying it. Vigneault stated that every game is worth the same two points and that the team needs to be ready to go and execute. 

The Flyers next game comes against another team outside of playoff position. The Los Angeles Kings come to town on Saturday night and it is a game the Flyers certainly feel the need to come away with a better result.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Los Angeles Kings GP G A P
Sean Couturier 48 13 28 41 Anze Kopitar 49 17 26 43
Travis Konecny 45 15 25 40 Tyler Toffoli 48 12 15 27
Jake Voracek 48 9 28 37 Alex Iafallo 49 10 17 27
Claude Giroux 48 13 19 32 Drew Doughty 49 6 21 27
Kevin Hayes  48 14 12 26 Jeff Carter 49 14 9 23
 
Player to Watch
93 Jake Voracek 77 Jeff Carter
Last 5 Games: 1 G, 2 A, 3 P, +4 Last 5 Games: 2 G, 1 A, 3 P, -3
 
Jake Voracek has just one goal in the last 12 games, but it was an important one in overtime against St. Louis. Despite the overall lack of production, Voracek has been more committed to defensive play and showing more energy of late.
 
Jeff Carter comes into the game with a two-game goal streak and faces his former team. Carter has three goals and five points in 10 career games against the Flyers.
 
Projected Goalie Matchup
37 Brian Elliott 32 Jonathan Quick
22 GP, 10-5-3, 3.14 GAA, .897 SV% 31 GP, 11-17-3, 3.01 GAA, .896 SV%

Brian Elliott was excellent in St. Louis, making 30 saves in the overtime win. Elliott is likely going to get at least the next two starts as the Flyers await the return of Carter Hart from injury. Elliott is looking for redemption from his last start against the Kings, where he allowed four goals on 15 shots through two periods.

Jonathan Quick has lost his last three starts, including his last game against the Lightning in overtime, making 35 saves on 38 shots. Quick's last win came on Dec. 31 against the Flyers, where he made 32 saves on 35 shots. 

Flyers Projected Lineup

Injuries: Carter Hart (lower right abdominal, 2-to-3 weeks), Shayne Gostisbehere (knee, 3 weeks), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)

Scratches: Mark Friedman

Left Wing Center Right Wing
28 Claude Giroux 13 Kevin Hayes 11 Travis Konecny
12 Michael Raffl 14 Sean Couturier 93 Jake Voracek
25 James van Riemsdyk 21 Scott Laughton 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
49 Joel Farabee 82 Connor Bunnaman 18 Tyler Pitlick
Defense    
9 Ivan Provorov 15 Matt Niskanen  
6 Travis Sanheim 5 Phil Myers  
8 Robert Hagg 61 Justin Braun  
Goalie    
37 Brian Elliott 34 Alex Lyon  

Lineup Notes

Justin Braun returns to the lineup and Mark Friedman exits. Braun will play alongside Robert Hagg.

Canadiens Projected Lineup

Injuries: Blake Lizotte

Scratches: Matt Luff, Kurtis MacDermid

Left Wing Center Right Wing
19 Alex Iafallo 11 Anze Kopitar 73 Tyler Toffoli
13 Kyle Clifford 77 Jeff Carter 23 Dustin Brown
9 Adrian Kempe 10 Mike Amadio 51 Austin Wagner
74 Nikolai Prokhorkin 28 Jaret Anderson-Dolan 22 Trevor Lewis
Defense    
27 Alec Martinez 8 Drew Doughty  
24 Derek Forbort 26 Sean Walker  
15 Ben Hutton 3 Matt Roy  
Goalie    
32 Jonathan Quick 36 Jack Campbell  

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (T-19th), Kings (26th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (12th), Kings (28th)
  • Recent History vs. Kings
    • Nov. 1, 2018 - Flyers 5, Kings 2 (at LA)
    • Feb. 7, 2019 - Kings 3, Flyers 2 (F/SO) (at PHI)
    • Dec. 31, 2019 - Kings 5, Flyers 3 (at LA)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Kings
    • Claude Giroux - 18 GP, 5 G, 10 A, 15 P
    • Jake Voracek - 26 GP, 6 G, 13 A, 19 P
    • Kevin Hayes - 10 GP, 5 G, 2 A, 7 P
    • Brian Elliott - 18 GP, 6-8-2, 2.54 GAA, .912 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 93.3 WMMR

