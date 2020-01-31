Flyers-Penguins: Game 51 Preview
01/31/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
It was 10 days ago that the Flyers last took the ice. On Friday night, they finally make their return from the All-Star break and bye week and get a familiar opponent.
The Flyers secured a 3-0 win 10 days ago against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and now will open up the second-half push to the playoffs by meeting the Penguins again, this time on the road.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Sean Couturier
|50
|13
|30
|43
|Evgeni Malkin
|37
|15
|35
|50
|Travis Konecny
|47
|17
|26
|43
|Jake Guentzel
|39
|20
|23
|43
|Jake Voracek
|50
|10
|28
|38
|Bryan Rust
|36
|21
|22
|43
|Claude Giroux
|50
|13
|22
|35
|Kris Letang
|42
|10
|21
|31
|James van Riemsdyk
|50
|14
|15
|29
|Jared McCann
|48
|14
|14
|28
|Player to Watch
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|87 Sidney Crosby
|Last 5 Games: 2 G, 4 A, 6 P, E
|Last 5 Games: 3 G, 5 A, 8 P, -1
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|37 Brian Elliott
|35 Tristan Jarry
|24 GP, 12-5-3, 2.89 GAA, .904 SV%
|25 GP, 16-8-1, 2.16 GAA, .929 SV%
Brian Elliott stopped all 19 shots faced in last Tuesday's shutout win over the Penguins. Elliott has been excellent since being moved into the primary starter role with Carter Hart out with injury. In the three starts he has made since Hart's injury, Elliott has stopped 83 of 87 shots faced in three straight wins.
Tristan Jarry was also in goal for the Flyers 3-0 win over Pittsburgh last Tuesday, allowing two goals on 29 shots. Jarry lost his final two starts going to the All-Star break, allowing a combined five goals in that time.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Injuries: Carter Hart (lower right abdominal, out at least seven days), Shayne Gostisbehere (knee, day-to-day), Nolan Patrick (migrane disorder, out indefinitely), Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma, out for season)
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|28 Claude Giroux
|11 Travis Konecny
|12 Michael Raffl
|14 Sean Couturier
|93 Jake Voracek
|21 Scott Laughton
|13 Kevin Hayes
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|49 Joel Farabee
|82 Connor Bunnaman
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|5 Phil Myers
|8 Robert Hagg
|61 Justin Braun
|Goalie
|37 Brian Elliott
|34 Alex Lyon
Lineup Notes
Michael Raffl makes his return to the lineup on the second line. Some other Flyers are also getting close to returning. Shayne Gostisbehere practiced on Thursday and will not play on Friday, but could be ready as soon as Saturday. Carter Hart is still at least a week away from returning to game action.
Penguins Projected Lineup
Injuries: Jake Guentzel, Dominik Kahun, Nick Bjugstad, Brian Dumoulin
Scratches: Juuso Riikola
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|19 Jared McCann
|87 Sidney Crosby
|12 Dominik Simon
|17 Bryan Rust
|71 Evgeni Malkin
|72 Patric Hornqvist
|46 Zach Aston-Reese
|53 Teddy Blueger
|13 Brandon Tanev
|18 Alex Galchenyuk
|26 Andrew Agozzino
|57 Anthony Angello
|Defense
|3 Jack Johnson
|58 Kris Letang
|28 Marcus Pettersson
|6 John Marino
|2 Chad Ruhwedel
|4 Justin Schultz
|Goalie
|35 Tristan Jarry
|30 Matt Murray
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (T-18th), Penguins (17th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (10th), Penguins (11th)
- Recent History vs. Penguins
- Oct. 29, 2019 - Penguins 7, Flyers 1 (at PIT)
- Jan. 21, 2020 - Flyers 3, Penguins 0 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Penguins
- Claude Giroux - 50 GP, 16 G, 35 A, 51 P
- Jake Voracek - 42 GP, 22 G, 20 A, 42 P
- Sean Couturier - 36 GP, 6 G, 17 A, 23 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 38 GP, 12 G, 11 A, 23 P
- Brian Elliott - 16 GP, 9-4-2, 2.96 GAA, .914 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Claude Giroux needs three points to reach 800 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
Comments
