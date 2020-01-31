Flyers-Penguins: Game 51 Preview

The Flyers secured a 3-0 win 10 days ago against the Pittsburgh Penguins , and now will open up the second-half push to the playoffs by meeting the Penguins again, this time on the road.

It was 10 days ago that the Flyers last took the ice. On Friday night, they finally make their return from the All-Star break and bye week and get a familiar opponent.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Pittsburgh Penguins GP G A P Sean Couturier 50 13 30 43 Evgeni Malkin 37 15 35 50 Travis Konecny 47 17 26 43 Jake Guentzel 39 20 23 43 Jake Voracek 50 10 28 38 Bryan Rust 36 21 22 43 Claude Giroux 50 13 22 35 Kris Letang 42 10 21 31 James van Riemsdyk 50 14 15 29 Jared McCann 48 14 14 28

Player to Watch 25 James van Riemsdyk 87 Sidney Crosby Last 5 Games: 2 G, 4 A, 6 P, E Last 5 Games: 3 G, 5 A, 8 P, -1

James van Riemsdyk entered the All-Star break with goals in back-to-back games and a total of four points in his previous two games. After going eight straight games without a point, van Riemsdyk has six in his last five games.

Sidney Crosby had posted eight points in four games since returning from injury before last Tuesday's game against the Flyers where he and the rest of the Penguins were shut out. There will certainly be a lot of motivation for the Penguins captain to be better than he was in last week's meeting against the Flyers.