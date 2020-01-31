GJ Kinne Leaves Eagles Coaching Staff For Offensive Coordinator Position at Hawaii

Graham Names G.J. Kinne As Offensive Coordinator "GJ Kinne was a bowl championship collegiate quarterback and one of the best I've ever coached. He also has experience playing and coaching at the highest level in the NFL.- HC Todd Graham ➡️ https://t.co/DRVM2OaZZq pic.twitter.com/jYlnq5ZcJA

Already, GJ Kinne is leaving Philadelphia again as he takes over the offensive coordinator position for Hawaii, the team announced on Twitter Friday.

It was just one year ago that the Eagles hired yet another of their former backup quarterbacks to be a part of their coaching staff.

Kinne is rising through the coaching world rather quickly with just a few seasons as an assistant in college prior to his season with the Eagles coaching staff.

The Eagles will reportedly announce their coaching staff by the end of next week, though it remains to be seen whether they were aware of Kinne's departure and/or plan to have someone fill his position directly.

With the loss of one backup, the Eagles may choose to push harder for another.

Josh McCown, who was offered a position on the coaching staff by the team at his exit interview, but was not ready to hang up the cleates just yet, could be someone that the team brings back to fill a similar role once he is officially done with his playing career.