Halftime Report: Seahawks at Eagles

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles, after starting the season 5-7, earned themselves a playoff berth and the right to host Seattle in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Dealing with so many injuries, the Eagles need the best play possible from each of the guys on this roster. Here's what we saw in the first 30 minutes of action:

First Half Offensive MVP

TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert has three receptions for 28 yards with a team that has been anemic in the passing game. They will need someone to step up with him to turn the game around.

First Half Defensive MVP

DL Fletcher Cox

Cox has been huge in the rushing game during the first half with three tackles (one for loss) and a quarterback pressure. He might be credited with an extra tackle for loss after the game.

Who Needs To Step Up

Officials

Somehow the Eagles were flagged for roughing the passer with Barnett being pushed into Wilson, but the Seahawks were not flagged when Clowney speared an already down Wentz and knocked him out of the game nor on the unnecessary hit on McCown late in the first half. There is no player safety in this and the Seahawks are being allowed to get away with dirty hits.

Who To Watch Out For

DK Metcalf

The Eagles have already given up 74 yards to him and he will continue to be a threat over the top. They will need to prevent that to stay in the game.