Injury Report: Seahawks at Eagles

On Sunday afternoon, two of the most decimated teams will face off in the playoffs in Philadelphia with both teams struggling with injuries to their offensive line and their skill positions.

Seattle did not have the strong end to the season that they were hoping to have due to their own injuries beginning to mount.

The Eagles are limping into the playoffs, but they made it to the playoffs in spite of their missing players.

Out

WR Nelson Agholor

Agholor has missed the last four games. The Eagles have gotten good production from Greg Ward in the slot and decent production from Robert Davis and Deontay Burnett last week. Unless Davis and Burnett are no shows in this game, it is fair to wonder whether Agholor returning could actually help this team.

Questionable

TE Zach Ertz

Ertz suffered fractured ribs in the game against the Cowboys to go along with a lacerated spleen. While Ertz returned to the game and made four receptions following the injury, the Eagles did re-sign veteran Richard Rodgers last week and Josh Perkins has been a decent receiving tight end to pair with Goedert. He missed last week and his availability this week will be determined based on whether or not the medical team clears him for contact.

RT Lane Johnson

Johnson missed the last third games with a high ankle sprain. Big V is his backup and, as much as people in Philadelphia dump on him, Vaitai is a very good tackle, especially when he's not coming in cold. the Eagles may opt to rest Johnson another week despite how much he wants top play. The hope then is that the Eagles win and they have Johnson at or close to 100%. Matt Pryor would start at right guard if Johnson does not play.

Seahawks

Out

OT Duane Brown

Brown is the best offensive lineman on the Seahawks roster and the starting left tackle. His absence will leave Fant in a starting role and should help Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat make an impact in this playoff game.

WR Malik Turner

Turner isn't the top receiver in the room, but he is a solid contributor and the Seahawks will have to rely on the pair of Jaron Brown and David Moore to take most of the snaps that Metcalf and Lockett do not take.

LB Mychal Kendricks

Kendricks tore his ACL last week and it is surprising that he is still on the roster. Cody Barton will start in his place. He has played well, but not to the level that fellow rookie TJ Edwards has for the Eagles to give some type of context. Barton is used to being an off-ball linebacker and will have to be the SAM linebacker for the Seahawks now.

Questionable

OG Mike Iupati

Iupati's absence would be remove the left guard from the game and leave the left side of the offensive line for the Seahawks like the right side for the Eagles did last week (and may look this week). To make matters worse, while Brown is the top lineman and is already out, Iupati is their next best and would leave Seattle with a vulnerable left side playing next to a center who is already replacing the starter.

WR Jaron Brown

Brown is another contributor and will also compound the absence of fellow receiver Malik Turner. If both are out, the Seahawks would have just one experienced option in David Moore to take snaps followed by a rookie who has been on the roster all season and just registered his first catch last week.