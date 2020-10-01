Jadeveon Clowney Not Fined For Hit On Carson Wentz

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Jadeveon Clowney, the character man pictured above with a reporter of the same character in Josina Anderson, has been assessed a fine for his hit on Carson Wentz in the Wild Card round.

You probably know the one: The "bang bang" play where his head suddenly points straight down and smacked Wentz's helmet into the ground, concussing him and giving Pete Carroll's team a significant advantage.

Really had to cheap shot Carson out the game. pic.twitter.com/zdUaJDwEyD — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) January 5, 2020

Any fine, according to the NFL's rules, would be dependent on what they deem the hit to have been.

A late hit has a minimum first-time offense of $10,527 and second-time offense of $21,056. Spearing carries $28,075 and $56,156. Impermissible use of the helmet (including illegal launching) carries the same fines as spearing.

Of course, Rodger Goodell could have stepped in on this if he wanted to set an example, like he did with fellow repeat offender Vontaze Burfict, considering Clowney was fined for illegal hits on two quarterbacks in the 2018 season alone.