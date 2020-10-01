Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Nate Gerry Has Surgery To Correct Core Injury Suffered During Training Camp

Josh McCown Tore Hamstring Against Seahawks, Kept Playing

01/10/2020
Embed from Getty Images

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

On Thursday , Eagles fans learned that linebacker Nate Gerry played the entire season with a core injury.

On Friday, they got word of another Eagle who played through injury: Josh McCown.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports that during the Wild Card game, McCown tore his hamstring off of the bone and played the second half with that injury.

With Nate Sudfeld inactive, Greg Ward Jr. would have been the next quarterback off the bench.

McCown kept the Eagles in the game with drives of 55, 58, 64, 64 and 67 yards against the Seahawks, but all were stopped inside the red zone and the Eagles never reached the end zone.

The veteran finished the game with 174 passing yards and 23 rush yards to go with a 39-yard pass interference call all while getting hit late by the Seahawks with no flags coming in.

McCown is an impending free agent and will be entering his age 41 season in 2020 if he signs again, though he did initially retire last offseason.

Posted by on 01/10/2020 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)