Josh McCown Tore Hamstring Against Seahawks, Kept Playing

#Eagles QB Josh McCown tore his hamstring off the bone vs #Seahawks . Surgery coming, as @Tim_McManus said. Sources say it’s a six-month recovery. He’ll basically be laid up for six weeks.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports that during the Wild Card game, McCown tore his hamstring off of the bone and played the second half with that injury.

On Friday, they got word of another Eagle who played through injury: Josh McCown.

With Nate Sudfeld inactive, Greg Ward Jr. would have been the next quarterback off the bench.

McCown kept the Eagles in the game with drives of 55, 58, 64, 64 and 67 yards against the Seahawks, but all were stopped inside the red zone and the Eagles never reached the end zone.

The veteran finished the game with 174 passing yards and 23 rush yards to go with a 39-yard pass interference call all while getting hit late by the Seahawks with no flags coming in.

McCown is an impending free agent and will be entering his age 41 season in 2020 if he signs again, though he did initially retire last offseason.