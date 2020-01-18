Konecny Tallies Twice, Flyers Defeat Kings

Konecny scored the first two goals of the game and van Riemsdyk had a goal and two assists, helping to pace the Flyers to a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center.

The Flyers made a change in the lineup before Saturday's game, opting to put Claude Giroux back at center between James van Riemsdyk and Travis Konecny . It was a move that paid dividends for all involved.

The Flyers grabbed the early lead with a new-look top line connecting for the goal. van Riemsdyk picked up the puck with speed and entered the zone. Konecny skated past Alec Martinez to get open in the slot. van Riemsdyk fed him with a pass and Konecny fired a one-timer past Jack Campbell to make it 1-0 at 3:48.

The Kings had the better of the chances in the first half of the period, despite the Flyers goal, but the Flyers took control in the second half of the period and generated several quality scoring chances. Through 20 minutes, shots were even, 9-9.

The Flyers appeared to score just seconds into the second period with Sean Couturier following up a play at the side of the net and knocking the puck into the crease where it pinballed in. The officials immediately waved off the goal and ruled incidental contact with the goalie. Alain Vigneault chose to use a challenge and the call on the ice was confirmed, giving the Flyers a delay of game penalty.

After a successful kill, the Flyers got a goal that counted. van Riemsdyk set up Konecny in the slot and he went high over the glove of Campbell to make it 2-0 with his second goal of the game and 17th of the season.

On the power play midway through the period, the Flyers got another goal. A point shot by Matt Niskanen deflected off the skate of Joel Farabee and in to make it 3-0. It was Farabee's fifth goal of the season and second in as many games.

Through two periods, the Flyers had a 22-20 lead in shots.

The Kings did get on the board at 5:06 of the third. Dustin Brown used his speed to blow by Niskanen and cut in on goal, going upstairs on Brian Elliott for his 10th goal of the season.

The Flyers were able to get the goal back with their second power-play tally of the night. A shot by Giroux was deflected in front by van Riemsdyk to restore the three-goal lead.

That was more than enough for the Flyers to secure a win. Elliott finished the game with 34 saves on 35 shots. Campbell finished with 22 saves on 26 shots.

van Riemsdyk had a three-point game with a goal and two assists. Giroux and Konecny each had two-point games.

The Flyers have one more game before pausing for the All-Star break and bye week. They take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Kings 0 0 1 1 Flyers 1 2 1 4

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI Travis Konecny (16) (James van Riemsdyk, Claude Giroux) 3:48

2nd Period

PHI Konecny (17) (van Riemsdyk, Sean Couturier) 3:44

PHI Joel Farabee (5) PP (Matt Niskanen, Travis Sanheim) 12:08

3rd Period

LA Dustin Brown (10) (Unassisted) 5:08

PHI van Riemsdyk (13) PP (Giroux, Kevin Hayes) 8:09

Game Statistics