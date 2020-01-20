Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Ben Simmons Ties Career-High As Sixers Top Nets

Lane Johnson Added To 2020 Pro Bowl Roster

01/20/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

When the 2020 Pro Bowl rosters were announced a few months ago, the Eagles found five starters selected to the team, including two of their offensive linemen.

There were, of course, snubs in the popularity contest and chief among them was Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson.

On Monday night, Adam Caplan of Sirius XM announced that the oversight is being rectified with Johnson being added to the roster.

Johnson's addition to the roster makes it three Eagles offensive linemen on the roster.

While Brandon Brooks was selected, he will not play as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

Johnson was Pro Football Focus' top rated offensive tackle three-quarters of the way through the season and the top Pro Bowl snub following the initial announcements.

This will be Johnson's third straight season making the Pro Bowl.

