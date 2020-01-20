Lane Johnson Added To 2020 Pro Bowl Roster

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

When the 2020 Pro Bowl rosters were announced a few months ago, the Eagles found five starters selected to the team, including two of their offensive linemen.

There were, of course, snubs in the popularity contest and chief among them was Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson.

On Monday night, Adam Caplan of Sirius XM announced that the oversight is being rectified with Johnson being added to the roster.