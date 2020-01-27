LeSean McCoy Says He Will Retire As An Eagle
01/27/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
When Chip Kelly took over the Eagles franchise, he made two major moves that rid the franchise of top players LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson.
For the first time in his career, McCoy will be playing for a championship with former Eagles coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs.
McCoy told the media, including the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane, that he will retire as an Eagle when the time comes to hang up the cleats.
LeSean McCoy, at the Super Bowl for the first time in his career with the Chiefs, said that when he retires it will be as an Eagle. #Eagles— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 28, 2020
McCoy played six of his 11 seasons in the NFL with Philadelphia after the Eagles drafted him in the second round.
Both of his All-Pro team nominations, three of his six Pro Bowls and four of his NFL Top 100 appearances came in those seasons with the Eagles.
McCoy currently sits atop the franchise leaderboard in rushing with 6792 yards.
He will be looking for a ring this weekend, but he may not play as he has seen just one snap since week 15.
On the opposite side with the 49ers is former Eagles teammate Jordan Matthews, who also may not see any game action, but is hoping for a ring of his own the Sunday.
