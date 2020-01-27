LeSean McCoy Says He Will Retire As An Eagle

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

When Chip Kelly took over the Eagles franchise, he made two major moves that rid the franchise of top players LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson.

For the first time in his career, McCoy will be playing for a championship with former Eagles coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs.

McCoy told the media, including the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane, that he will retire as an Eagle when the time comes to hang up the cleats.