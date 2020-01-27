Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Philly Mourns The Tragic Loss of Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna

LeSean McCoy Says He Will Retire As An Eagle

01/27/2020
Embed from Getty Images

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

When Chip Kelly took over the Eagles franchise, he made two major moves that rid the franchise of top players LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson.

For the first time in his career, McCoy will be playing for a championship with former Eagles coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs.

McCoy told the media, including the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane, that he will retire as an Eagle when the time comes to hang up the cleats.

McCoy played six of his 11 seasons in the NFL with Philadelphia after the Eagles drafted him in the second round.

Both of his All-Pro team nominations, three of his six Pro Bowls and four of his NFL Top 100 appearances came in those seasons with the Eagles.

McCoy currently sits atop the franchise leaderboard in rushing with 6792 yards.

He will be looking for a ring this weekend, but he may not play as he has seen just one snap since week 15.

On the opposite side with the 49ers is former Eagles teammate Jordan Matthews, who also may not see any game action, but is hoping for a ring of his own the Sunday.

Posted by on 01/27/2020 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)