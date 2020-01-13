Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #64 - Barometer Week
Jaguars Move On From Offensive Coordinator John DeFilippo

Lions Hire Cory Undlin To Be Defensive Coordinator

01/13/2020
Embed from Getty Images

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

With Carson Walch out as the wide receivers coach, there was only one other positional coach that had drawn the ire of fans: defensive backs coach Cory Undlin.

On Monday morning, it was reported that he too would be leaving the Philadelphia coaching staff.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Detroit Lions have hired Undlin to be their next defensive coordinator.

The Lions have Matt Patricia as a head coach, so Undlin will still be working under Patricia's scheme.

Fans had grown annoyed with Undlin for the seeming lack of growth of any defensive back the team drafted and the incredibly numerous times that Eagles defenders could have simply turned their heads to make an interception or avoid a penalty.

The turning of a defender's head has certainly been a rare occurrence in Philadelphia.

Still, Undlin had the respect of the players and many saw him as a future defensive coordinator.

Whether the issue was the coaching or the players on the field is up for debate.

Either way, the Eagles now have three coaching positions to fill: offensive coordinator, receivers coach and defensive backs coach.

Posted by on 01/13/2020 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)