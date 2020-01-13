Lions Hire Cory Undlin To Be Defensive Coordinator

The Lions are hiring Eagles defensive backs coach Cory Undlin as their new defensive coordinator, per league source. Undlin and Lions head coach Matt Patricia both began their NFL careers together as coaching assistants with the Patriots in 2004.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Detroit Lions have hired Undlin to be their next defensive coordinator.

On Monday morning, it was reported that he too would be leaving the Philadelphia coaching staff.

With Carson Walch out as the wide receivers coach , there was only one other positional coach that had drawn the ire of fans: defensive backs coach Cory Undlin.

The Lions have Matt Patricia as a head coach, so Undlin will still be working under Patricia's scheme.

Fans had grown annoyed with Undlin for the seeming lack of growth of any defensive back the team drafted and the incredibly numerous times that Eagles defenders could have simply turned their heads to make an interception or avoid a penalty.

The turning of a defender's head has certainly been a rare occurrence in Philadelphia.

Still, Undlin had the respect of the players and many saw him as a future defensive coordinator.

Whether the issue was the coaching or the players on the field is up for debate.

Either way, the Eagles now have three coaching positions to fill: offensive coordinator, receivers coach and defensive backs coach.