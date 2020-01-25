Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Marquand Manuel To Be Eagles Next Defensive Backs Coach

01/25/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The first news of a new coaching hire for the Eagles was heard on Saturday night and it is no small news.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that the Eagles will be hiring Marquand Manuel, a coach from the "Legion of Boom", to be their defensive backs coach.

Manuel was a safety in the league for eight season, playing with five different teams.

He broke into coaching in the NFL with a position as the special teams assistant with the Seahawks before becoming a defensive assistant and defensive backs coach for the team during their two Super Bowls and the prime of the "Legion of Boom".

Manuel was also the defensive coordinator for the Falcons in 2017 and 2018, but was released and did not coach in 2019.

The Eagles will hope that Manuel will be able to coach up their young players and contribute to their scouting of defensive backs in the upcoming draft so that what is arguably the team's weakest unit can become a strength.

The Eagles still need to fill three more coaching positions: offensive coordinator, receivers coach and defensive line coach.

01/25/2020 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman

