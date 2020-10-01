Nate Gerry Has Surgery To Correct Core Injury Suffered During Training Camp

Source says Nathan Gerry had core muscle surgery today similar to DeSean Jackson Source says Nathan tore it in camp but played through it the whole season because he had the chance to play defense A lot of times we don’t know what these guys are playing through 📸 @NathanGerry pic.twitter.com/Fvy3Rr3Kml

On Thursday , however, it was reported by John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia that Gerry had surgery to repair a torn core muscle.

He may not be the best linebacker in the game and he certainly earned some of the flak he gets with his missed tackles, but he provides solid play and is perhaps the Eagles top coverage linebacker. With the offseason approaching, he may very soon be the longest tenured linebacker on the team.

Nate Gerry certainly takes a lot of flak from the Eagles fan base.

Clark reports that the injury occurred during training camp, so Gerry played the entire season with the injury.

He also reports that the surgery was similar to what DeSean Jackson had to repair a similar injury that had the receiver playing just one game the entire season.

Gerry not only appeared in all 17 games, playing defense in each, but he also played more snaps than he had in his previous seasons, never playing fewer than 30 snaps following his start in week six.

Aside from missed tackles, Gerry was actually extremely productive with 72 tackles, five quarterback hits, two and a half sacks, a fumble recovery, five PBUs and two interceptions.

If Gerry cleans up his tackling, he could be a huge playmaker for the Eagles in 2020.