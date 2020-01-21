Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Flyers-Penguins: Game 50 Preview
Phillies Add Reliever Storen on Minors Deal

01/21/2020

Reliever Drew Storen used to to face the Phillies regularly.  Serving as closer for the Washington Nationals, Storen saved 43 games in 2011.  The closer's job in subsequent seasons would go to Tyler Clippard for a while before he re-claimed the role.  After bouncing around and sitting out a season, Storen is looking to get back in the major leagues.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Phillies and Storen have agreed to a minor league deal.

Storen sat out 2018 and signed a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals in 2019.  He would only play nine games at Triple-A in 2019 before being released.

